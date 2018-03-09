SA’s land debate is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data

Land reform has been slow, with government reporting that, so far, about 9% of commercial farmland has been transferred through restitution and redistribution. Tenure reform has been remarkably ineffective, with many poor people as insecure as they ever were. But, in reality, there is only the haziest of understandings of how well or how badly land reform is doing, and why.

The woeful record-keeping of national and local government departments is partly to blame, but they are not the sole culprits. The last census of commercial farming conducted in 2007 underestimates the true numbers of farm owners as it only reports on farms that are registered for VAT — currently those with a minimum turnover of R1m. And Stats SA agricultural reports don’t distinguish farms by size or value of output. Also, official survey data on smallholder farming are also thin and even less useful.

In general, the lack of accurate information on land reform and the rural economy allows much of the public debate to be misinformed, and is a serious constraint on policy making.

Data deficit

Nobody knows precisely how much agricultural land has been privately purchased by black farmers and how much has been acquired via land reform.

Consider two national land audits released in recent months, one by the agricultural lobby group AgriSA and the other by government. Both are based on analysis of information derived from title deeds in the national registry.

The AgriSA land audit of 2017 argues that the initial target of transferring 30% of agricultural land via land reform is close to being met. It concludes that the market is much more effective at transferring land than the state.

But the market is not redistributing land to black people to the extent AgriSA claims. Its methodology and most of its conclusions are fundamentally flawed. For example, much of the 4.3-million hectares of land it says were acquired through private purchases by previously disadvantaged individuals includes transfers of land as a result of land reform. In these cases, the government has provided funds and served as an intermediary in the transaction. So they were not private transactions.