Public interest should not determine ‘just and equitable compensation’ in SA

It would be difficult for any decision of the government to sustain constitutional scrutiny if it fails to conduct a factual inquiry into expropriated property and in so doing ignores relevant market factors. Any exercise regarding the expropriation of land requires the decision maker to place him or herself in the position of a hypothetical seller and a hypothetical buyer, acting at arm’s length and fully informed of all the facts and information available to the notional purchaser and seller at the time.

It is the behaviour or assumed behaviour of market participants that must be taken into account. In many instances, the decision maker may not be in a position to obtain all relevant information and will have to rely on specialised valuers to obtain and take into consideration every circumstance likely to influence the mind of the notional purchaser and the notional seller, and on which to base their opinion. The first step in the decision maker’s valuation is therefore that "factual" findings have to be made on the evidence.

The valuer should ask what the highest and best use of the property is. This is determined by factually establishing inter alia what is physically possible (that is, regarded as reasonable by market participants); what is legally permissible (the rights prescribed by zoning or other legislation); and what is financially feasible. The valuer must postulate a market transaction and assume a notional willing buyer and a notional seller who are not acting under compulsion (in other words do not need to buy or sell, but are motivated to do so); who are fully informed; and who are not holding back for a better price than what is achievable in the market.

The next step is to make logical deductions from the facts. This may become extremely involved, as it is not always possible to do a valuation with mathematical precision.

In such circumstances, a valuation essentially falls within the realm of an estimate, although such an estimate will always have to be done in accordance with the evidence available at the time. The decision maker will not be bound to the evidence of any one expert witness but may accept the evidence of various experts on different issues to come to a valuation that is justified on the evidence. The question then arises how the decision maker would know the likely price that would be paid for the property. This can only be achieved by way of a market-related check to determine what a seller will accept and what a buyer will pay.

Our South African courts have, for over 100 years, developed a rich reef of case law, and statutory law, where market value is repeatedly endorsed as the preferred basis for determining the value of property.

"Public interest" is neither, and cannot be, a basis nor a method of valuation. The drafters of the Expropriation Bill, including other government roleplayers, will be well advised to continue embracing these principles of valuation in formulating a "just and equitable compensation" for advancing government’s land reform agenda.

Any attempt to sacrifice value on the socialist alter of land reform expediency would not only create unnecessary carnage in the property industry but also open the floodgates for litigation, not to mention a lack of foreign investment. Hopefully these critical issues will be expedited to the Constitutional Court sooner rather than later to ensure SA is considered an investment haven and preferred gateway into Africa in future.

• Pocock is a member of the Maisels group of advocates in Johannesburg.