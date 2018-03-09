LAND REFORM
Public interest should not determine ‘just and equitable compensation’ in SA
Land reform in SA has generated emotion close to hysteria among investors and political observers, both locally and abroad. The prickly issue is simply whether the government will recognise and give effect to the established principles of equitable compensation to the owner of redistributed property.
For as long as section 25 of our Constitution requires "just and equitable compensation" to be paid for expropriated property, landowners can be assured that there can be no expropriation without just and equitable compensation. However, the issue now lies not in whether there will be expropriation without compensation, but rather whether the compensation will be determined by application of recognised principles of valuation. In other words, will "public interest" result in the amount of compensation being arbitrarily determined without cognisance of the true market value of the redistributed property?
The vexing issue is the striking of an equitable balance between the public interest on the one hand and the interests of the landowner on the other. In giving credence to the constitutional right of just and equitable compensation, the burning question is: can public interest be regarded as a basis or method of valuation and, if so, how is public interest valued in a commercial world?
The drafters of the expropriation bill have been silent on the method and basis of valuation of land to be redistributed. For one thing, they do not borrow any of the key concepts found in other similar South African legislation that deals with the valuation of property. For example:
• Section 12 (1)(a) of the Expropriation Act expressly provides for compensation to the owner of the expropriated property in the amount the property would have realised if it was sold in the open market by a willing seller to a willing buyer. The act even provides for circumstances where there may not be an open market for the property in question. In that case, and only then, the amount of compensation will be the amount it would cost to replace the improvements on the property being expropriated, having regard to the depreciation thereof.
• Section 46 of the Local Government: Municipal Property Rates Act (MPRA) prescribes the general basis of the valuation of property as market value, which is defined as "the amount the property would have realised if sold on the date of valuation in the open market by a willing buyer to a willing seller".
Significantly, both the MPRA and the Expropriation Act prescribe recognised and accepted principles fundamental to the determination of a property’s value. In this regard, section 46 of the MPRA prescribes market value as the basis of valuation. This is unlike the Expropriation Act (and the now repealed Property Valuation Ordinance, Cape), which provides for an alternative basis of valuation.
If regard is had to international law, one has to look no further than the International Valuation Standards, which prescribe three main methods for determining the market value of property: comparable sales (also known as the sales approach); capitalisation of net income (also known as the income approach); and depreciated replacement cost plus land value.
Generally, market value is the preferred basis of valuation of property, especially in the commercial sector. It postulates a transaction in a free and open market between a willing seller and a willing buyer. Market value can also be established by the determination of a reasonable market rental to be paid by the notional lessee to the notional lessor. A market-related capitalisation rate is then applied to the reasonable market rental.
It would be difficult for any decision of the government to sustain constitutional scrutiny if it fails to conduct a factual inquiry into expropriated property and in so doing ignores relevant market factors. Any exercise regarding the expropriation of land requires the decision maker to place him or herself in the position of a hypothetical seller and a hypothetical buyer, acting at arm’s length and fully informed of all the facts and information available to the notional purchaser and seller at the time.
It is the behaviour or assumed behaviour of market participants that must be taken into account. In many instances, the decision maker may not be in a position to obtain all relevant information and will have to rely on specialised valuers to obtain and take into consideration every circumstance likely to influence the mind of the notional purchaser and the notional seller, and on which to base their opinion. The first step in the decision maker’s valuation is therefore that "factual" findings have to be made on the evidence.
The valuer should ask what the highest and best use of the property is. This is determined by factually establishing inter alia what is physically possible (that is, regarded as reasonable by market participants); what is legally permissible (the rights prescribed by zoning or other legislation); and what is financially feasible. The valuer must postulate a market transaction and assume a notional willing buyer and a notional seller who are not acting under compulsion (in other words do not need to buy or sell, but are motivated to do so); who are fully informed; and who are not holding back for a better price than what is achievable in the market.
The next step is to make logical deductions from the facts. This may become extremely involved, as it is not always possible to do a valuation with mathematical precision.
In such circumstances, a valuation essentially falls within the realm of an estimate, although such an estimate will always have to be done in accordance with the evidence available at the time. The decision maker will not be bound to the evidence of any one expert witness but may accept the evidence of various experts on different issues to come to a valuation that is justified on the evidence. The question then arises how the decision maker would know the likely price that would be paid for the property. This can only be achieved by way of a market-related check to determine what a seller will accept and what a buyer will pay.
Our South African courts have, for over 100 years, developed a rich reef of case law, and statutory law, where market value is repeatedly endorsed as the preferred basis for determining the value of property.
"Public interest" is neither, and cannot be, a basis nor a method of valuation. The drafters of the Expropriation Bill, including other government roleplayers, will be well advised to continue embracing these principles of valuation in formulating a "just and equitable compensation" for advancing government’s land reform agenda.
Any attempt to sacrifice value on the socialist alter of land reform expediency would not only create unnecessary carnage in the property industry but also open the floodgates for litigation, not to mention a lack of foreign investment. Hopefully these critical issues will be expedited to the Constitutional Court sooner rather than later to ensure SA is considered an investment haven and preferred gateway into Africa in future.
• Pocock is a member of the Maisels group of advocates in Johannesburg.
