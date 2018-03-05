Most want to make their own future, not unpick the past

As Cameron observed, however, turn this sort of precept into "terms of people" and it does become "both simpler and more difficult". What is seen as the unwanted interruption of colonialism, it emerges, may not be so lightly left behind.

Many will its erasure, but in elbowing "old order" statues into the twilight of obscurity the better to see the way to a dream future, memory failure is the least of the risks. Getting rid of the reminders might well delude us into overlooking the lasting force of history in the real lives of people.

No better illustration was the recent Overvaal controversy, which some contrived to turn into a clash of racial interests or hold up as evidence of Afrikaner intransigence.

What it actually reflects, almost mundanely, is the real revolution in SA — the middle-class drive of opportunity seekers turning their backs on a rural past, pinning their hopes on jobs and skills concentrated in the cities and embracing what is conceivably the furthest-reaching endowment of the colonial era, the English language.

English, not unlike, say, the internal combustion engine, could be described as culturally erosive but it is also at once a token and an agent of SA’s belonging in a western Atlantic world of constitutionalism, capital, liberty and social consent.

The sum is not a paradise, but nor is it fixed or so narrowly constrained that its opportunities are finite. It is, broadly, a workable proposition precisely because it is capable of evolving to match the needs of people. This is the world most South Africans want, which is why they are flocking to the cities and demanding education for their children in the colonial language they know is one of the keys to accessing the life they want.

Toppling a statue of Sir George Grey might provide some psychic pleasure. The same could be true of embarking on a wholesale rehashing of the landscape to approximate the distribution of an early 19th-century population, or putting it all under the plough of the discredited collectivist notions of a couple of late and unlamented Victorians.

But the government might choose instead to face up to the living reality of history’s visitations on our present. A post-colonial statue to monumentalise today’s forward-looking South Africans would have to have at its centre an emblematic figure rendered with intensely imploring features.

This would be the truest motif of South Africans willing the country with their every fibre to embrace the actual needs and desires of the day and to begin to make its own history rather than picking ineffectually at the wreckage of the past, believing something better may be found in the debris that litters the wasteland of failed ideas.

The Wall Street Journal devoted an editorial to this very subject: "No country ever became rich through its government’s seizure of private property (exhibit A: the Soviet Union), but politicians in SA want to give it another go."

The future may be another country, but even it always has a history.

• Morris is head of media at the South African Institute of Race Relations.