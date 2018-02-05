After colonialists and elitists, SA needs a new political package

Stubborn spatial divides precipitated by apartheid policies have meant millions of the most vulnerable are excluded from participating in the formal economy. Even if there were jobs, they would come at great personal expense in the form of travel time and costs.

While the informal economy has grown, the influx of migrants from neighbouring states and further abroad has introduced vigorous competition between traders.

In addition, growing competition from Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria and Ghana has reduced SA’s claim as the investment destination of choice in Africa.

More recently, a destabilising youth bulge, a cohort increasingly indifferent to the pre-and post-1994 "rainbow nation" narrative, has come to the fore. This is manifest in the fallist culture on campuses. This groundswell has only just begun.

There are competing narratives of why the status quo has emerged. The one emerging from the ANC and its alliance partners, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu, is that corporate SA and big business in particular have not demonstrated a patriotic loyalty. This, they argue, would translate into investment and higher growth and more rapid racial transformation.

In turn, "big business" has argued that the failings of the political establishment and grotesque shortcomings of the executive have been at the root of its reluctance to invest. Big business blames the ANC for undermining confidence with unpredictable policies that destabilise property rights.

Narratives from civil society have included criticism of the middle class and previously advantaged communities for refusing to share the wealth of the country. Emerging on the left has been a narrative that SA’s negotiated settlement was a victory for white monopoly capital at the expense of the legitimate claims of the black majority.

Naturally, given SA’s exposure to global market forces, there is the view that the country is merely suffering from damped global demand in a post-global financial crisis. This does not, however, account for the gains made by the elite.

Private capital has consistently delivered returns to shareholders but not in an

inclusive, transformative manner to their broader stakeholder community.

The hard truth is that SA has limited options for developing its economy to tackle its social ills. This is because of the historical interdependence of the economy on its large industrial state-owned enterprises for cheap production inputs.

The economy has also depended on the super exploitation of abundant cheap black labour and of abundant mineral resources, which are increasingly become depleted and more expensive to extract. These problems have been aggravated by the more recent openness in terms of foreign investment in securities and the currency, leading to declining competitiveness internationally.

The bulk of SA’s society is excluded economically and politically from the means to tackle their plight and often lack the conditions suitable to taking an entrepreneurial route to upward mobility.