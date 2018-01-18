Rising above the bustle brings the obvious into view

The muddied, bloodied western front of First World War France was a theatre my brother and I innocently and often revived, flying sorties with our Airfix models of Sopwiths and Fokker triplanes over our Kimberley garden.

But it was quite something to hear about the real thing. Newly commissioned in 1916, grandfather Morris had been ordered forward just outside the city of Arras with an anti-aircraft searchlight section of the Royal Engineers where, despite hiding their apparatus under trees and camouflage netting, they endured repeated pin-point bombing by the German aircraft.

Realising that if he could see the battery the way the German pilots did he would better understand the drubbing his section was receiving, Morris asked a friend in the Royal Flying Corps to take him aloft.

From the observer seat in a Farman biplane, it became all too clear what had not been obvious on the ground: in their to-ing and fro-ing between stints of duty, always following the most direct route, the searchlight crews had made paths of flattened grass which, from the air, were vectors indicating the precise location of the hidden searchlights.

Undoubtedly, in wartime, such elementary freedoms as getting from A to B with the least fuss can come at a cost. But where freedom has been fought for and won, it is ironic that choices are so often reduced rather than expanded by the very environment that is meant to guarantee them.

The agency of the wisely choosing footpath maker – the impulse of the individual – is too often restrained and subjected to the intolerance and assumed authority of the greater plan and those who insist they have created it to serve the common interest.

True enough, the dirigiste inclination to impose order can sometimes seem like a good idea. If people are left to their own devices, this reasoning goes, the free-for-all that must ensue is surely dangerous.

A clinching riposte to this tepid conviction that real freedom is not good for people comes from a man who stood firm for liberty in the 1970s. Cushrow Irani, the veteran editor of one of India’s leading newspapers, The Statesman, crafted it in response to premier Indira Gandhi’s enthusiasm for censorship in the name of the national interest.

"There are no freedoms so dangerous," Irani told her, "as those that are not exercised." Perhaps one needs to rise above the bustle to see this truth for what it really is.

