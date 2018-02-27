VAT hike will hit the poor hardest as their spending power is eroded

While corporate profits boomed, the CIT rate was decreased from 50% in 1990 to 28% in 2016-17. According to the World Bank’s Doing Business Index, SA’s effective corporate tax rate (total tax and contribution rate) is well below other emerging-market peers and the fifth lowest in Africa.

VAT has contributed 24%-27% of tax revenue and been held constant at 14% since 1993. Despite wealth inequality in SA being extreme — the top 10% of South Africans hold at least 90%-95% of its wealth, while the top 1% holds 50% or more of its wealth — taxation on wealth or income from wealth is low.

This includes direct tax on assets such as property, income from holding assets (such as capital gains) and inheritance.

Capital gains tax, for example, raised only R17bn in 2016-17, a mere 1.5% of tax revenue. Because not all capital gains are taxed, in 2017 individuals paid a rate of 16% on capital gains, and companies 22%.

Tax on inheritance — estate duty — is levied at only 20% and raises revenue worth 0.05% of GDP, compared with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of 0.2%.

SA has no annual "net wealth tax" that would tax the total value of wealth held in a given year. Considering large amounts of wealth were accumulated under apartheid, that this wealth is passed between generations, and that black earners have less assets to begin with and must support more dependents, low taxes on wealth are indefensible and perpetuate inequality.

The ability of SARS to raise the requisite revenue has been undermined by state capture. Judge Dennis Davis notes "erosion of the integrity of SARS" and previous SARS managers point to loss of expertise. Specialist units pursuing tax evasion have been gutted, while there is an indication that companies and individuals associated with state capture are not tax compliant.

At the same time, capital flight and tax evasion and avoidance are endemic, though the exact cost is difficult to pinpoint; various estimates suggest it runs into many billions of rands. One estimate calculates that illicit financial flows from SA constitute 5%-9% of all trade, and little tax will be paid on such funds.

Instead of uniformly raising VAT, the list of zero-rated items (products upon which VAT is not charged) should be expanded, targeting goods generally bought by low-income earners, such as bread, poultry, flour, candles, soap, basic medicines, pay-as-you-go airtime and education-related items.

This will also benefit higher earners but the share of disposable income spent on these goods by the poor is higher. Even taking into account the benefit to wealthier households and the potential capture of some gains by retailers, this will have positive distributional outcomes (and generally no less so than other pro-poor government policies, except social grants, which are highly redistributive). It will also assist in ensuring basic needs of poorer households are met.