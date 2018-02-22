Opinion

Editing Allowed: Budget Edition

WATCH: How the VAT increase will affect South Africans

22 February 2018
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed team discuss Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech, touching on the increase in VAT and how it will affect both rich and poor South Africans.

ANC MP Pravin Gordhan joins Bruce on the line to discuss and analyse the 2018-19 budget.

