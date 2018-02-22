Editing Allowed: Budget Edition
WATCH: How the VAT increase will affect South Africans
22 February 2018 - 09:29
Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed team discuss Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech, touching on the increase in VAT and how it will affect both rich and poor South Africans.
ANC MP Pravin Gordhan joins Bruce on the line to discuss and analyse the 2018-19 budget.
The Editing Allowed team, led by Peter Bruce, takes a detailed look at the 2018 budget
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
