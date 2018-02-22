ANALYSIS
A step in the right direction but there are landmines ahead
The only way forward is to broaden the tax base through economic reforms and lifting growth, writes Arthur Kamp
The Treasury has delivered by mapping a path to debt stabilisation by 2021-22 and lowering its borrowing requirement. Its positive intent and willingness to make some tough choices, including the one percentage point increase in the value-added tax (VAT) rate, are likely to be well received.
The upward revisions to GDP growth revealed in the budget are reasonable, but revenue collection relies on an increase in tax buoyancy, while spending demands remain elevated. In particular, the challenge for the Treasury is to stick to the average projected increase in its wage bill of 7.3% a year over the medium term.
A risk to the Treasury, other than missing its budget balance and debt level targets, is the financial position of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). While the focus has been on the central government’s debt ratio, the Treasury admits liquidity-strapped SOEs remain a concern. The 2018 Budget Review reveals that at end-March, government debt guarantees on public institutions’ debt were R466bn, of which its exposure is R300.4bn due to guarantees already taken up. Although slightly lower than at the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year, the level of guarantees remains high.
Budget 2018 indicates that the Treasury intends dealing with the immediate problem of liquidity injections, which are required at some SOEs to prevent a call on government guarantees, through the sale of noncore assets, possible direct capital injections or involving strategic equity partners.
The sale of noncore state assets would work towards the goal of keeping the SOE funding deficit neutral. However, the risk is that the government relies on selling the silverware as a stop-gap measure. If so, it is merely another action that masks the government’s true financial position. To this end, the previously stated intention to cost and separate the developmental operations of SOEs from their commercial operations, while improving governance and considering private sector participation, is welcome. Financially sound and operationally efficient public enterprises can provide a solid dividend stream to the central government. However, a sustained period of hard work lies ahead before profitability of SOEs is likely to improve.
Another important element of fiscal consolidation is the mix of spending. There is good news in that there is a strong focus on education and health spending, with a large re-allocation of resources going towards higher education and training (R57bn over the medium term), while still sticking close to government’s expenditure ceiling. Human capital development is a critical intervention required to lift potential economic growth.
Encouragingly, the budget’s projections for infrastructure spending by SOEs remain buoyant, revealing cumulative spending of R368.2bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period (although this is lower than the R432.8bn previously). Gross fixed capital formation by public corporations has remained around 4% of GDP since the global financial crisis. Fixed investment spending by the government exceeded 3% of GDP over the same period.
However, although the total public sector capital stock has increased from 88% of GDP in 2007 to 104% of GDP in 2016, it remains far below the level of more than 120% of GDP recorded in the mid-1990s.
Further, general government consumption expenditure has increased from 18% of GDP to almost 21% of GDP over the past decade, while the increase in public sector debt has exceeded the increase in its capital stock. This suggests additional focus is needed to shift state spending away from consumption, notably in the form of government’s wage bill, towards investment. Moreover, a successful fiscal consolidation usually requires a decline in total expenditure relative to GDP, but consolidated non-interest spending remains close to 30% of GDP over the MTEF.
Meanwhile, the onus of government’s fiscal consolidation leans heavily towards increasing taxes. The ratio of taxes to GDP increases from 25.9% of GDP in 2017-18 to 27.2% % of GDP in 2020-21. The shift towards taxing consumption through the VAT rate increase is welcome, although it is set to constrain real personal disposable income growth this year given an expected boost to inflation. Bracket creep is not fully compensated for, but the slight shift towards taxing consumption rather than the proceeds from work and saving is supportive of growth in the long-run. Concomitantly, the increase in estate duty is in keeping with global thinking on addressing income inequality.
On balance, the fiscal consolidation revealed in Budget 2018 is a shift in the right direction and concrete steps are being taken in response to the risk still posed by the financial positions of some SOEs. But expenditure demands remain elevated and it is not plausible to continue increasing the tax burden. The only way forward is to broaden the tax base through economic reforms and lifting growth.
• Kamp is an investment economist at Sanlam.
