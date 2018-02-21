Sampie Terreblanche: an intellectual giant of economics who opened minds to social role

This was his main critique on the South African economy too: that our own form of politically flawed, commodity-based capitalism did not adequately serve the large portion of society.

To this day I see myself as an adherent of a social market economic system, thanks to Sampie’s intellectual influence. He would call us adherents the "Sampioene", which roughly translates to "Sampie’s mushrooms".

In our economics honours class he dished out an extensive reading list, which we were required to first study and then debate in front of our peers. To Sampie’s credit, these books often did not always support his own views — they often challenged them. This intellectual open-mindedness set him apart from many other professors and social commentators.

His enthusiasm and curiosity made it impossible not to like him, even if Sampie made us burn the midnight oil reading text after text of worldly philosophers. Sampie’s lasting gift to me was engendering this love of reading often and widely, including opposing thoughts.

I bumped into Sampie a year ago and he was just as I remembered him as a student: excited to tell me about his latest book, critical about the developmental shortcomings of our government, teasing me about the role of large banks in a capitalist economy and sharing his latest philosophical insights; all with a twinkle in his eye.

The man was an intellectual giant who left an indelible mark on the thinking patterns of his students. He could intermingle a broad variety of topics, such as an analysis of what South African political leaders thought of their successors (tip: always negative) with the performance of our rugby teams in the same period

and the structural characteristics of the economy, all with exact dates. He lifted the level of debate wherever he went and never gave up the fight against inequality and injustice.

It is not only his loving family that will deeply miss him, but tens of thousands of Sampioene who had the privilege of being lectured by an exceptional professor. May he rest in peace.

• Jordaan is a former FNB CEO who now heads private investment company Montegray Capital.