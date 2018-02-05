A world beyond race needs critique and mental shifts
African philosopher Achille Mbembe has gained an enviable reputation as a scholar who challenges the tenets of modernity. Some aspects he tests are the move towards more capitalist economies, an increase in social stratification and the universalisation of western, European thought.
From On Private Indirect Government (2000) to his recent book Critique of Black Reason (2017), his interest has always been how the world can account for the construction and consequences of race and racism.
In Critique of Black Reason, Mbembe challenges readers to rethink the present with the view to charting a future that will differ from the past and the present. A key interest is how race and racism played a role in how the modern world is organised. However much the world might have benefited from modernity, race and racism played an integral role in its construction. He believes it is of utmost importance that this aspect of modernity is examined as it continues to exclude people and create new and old victims that are "the wretched of the earth".
"Race, operating over the past centuries as a fundamental category that is at once material and phantasmic, has been at the root of catastrophe, the course of extraordinary psychic destruction and of innumerable crimes and massacres," Mbembe writes. For him, the construction of race emanates from the symbolic. It accounts for the ways in which subjects live and where they live. It explains the kinds of debates that prohibit – or allow them – to lead meaningful lives.
Discourses of race and other differences emerged in the 18th century during what is known as the Age of Reason or the Enlightenment. This was a period when science, philosophy and other disciplines, and social debates constructed differences between people. This was driven by material interests and an unwillingness to live with the unfamiliar. Mbembe shows how the Enlightenment is responsible for the construction of race and racism.
The black man is the one (or the thing) many people see when they see nothing, when they understand nothing and, above all, when they wish to understand nothing.
This, for Mbembe, is not coincidental. "The term ‘black’ was the product of a social and technological machine tightly linked to the emergence and globalisation of capitalism. It was invented to signify exclusion, brutalisation and degradation," he writes.
From this perspective, capitalism is only possible because it is exclusionary. For much of contemporary history, this has been through the discourse of race. Africa is the continent where most "black" people live. Mbembe examines how it has been used and abused as the antithesis of western modernity. Since the West depends on the "rest" in order to construct itself, it is not surprising, he writes.
"When Africa comes up, correspondence between words, images and the thing itself matters very little. It is not necessary for the name to correspond to the thing, or for the thing to respond to its name," he argues. This is because, "when one says the word ‘Africa’ one generally abdicates all responsibility".
While the word "Africa" might speak to a historical and present suffering, there is also something "that judges the world and calls for reparation, restitution and justice".
Mbembe argues that while race and racism still play a role in the present, it is also clear that there is a "becoming black of the world" that has to do with the many forms of exclusion and violence that haunt the contemporary.
"If yesterday’s drama of the subject was exploitation by capital, the tragedy of the multitude today is that they are unable to be exploited at all.
Until we have eliminated racism from our lives and imagination, we will have to continue to struggle for the creation of a world beyond — race. But to achieve it we must undertake an exacting political and ethical critique of racism and of the ideologies of differenceAchille Mbembe
"They are abandoned subjects relegated to the role of a ‘superfluous’ humanity," he writes. "How, then, does one continue to live, and be hopeful, when it seems as though the history of the world is a history of depredation and cruelty?"
To answer this question, Mbembe turns to philosopher Frantz Fanon and writes that one of the important lessons he taught was "the idea that in every human subject, there is something indomitable and fundamentally intangible that no domination — no matter what form it takes — can eliminate, contain or suppress, at least not completely".
It is here that the possibility of a different future is possible.
"Until we have eliminated racism from our lives and imagination, we will have to continue to struggle for the creation of a world beyond — race. But to achieve it we must undertake an exacting political and ethical critique of racism and of the ideologies of difference," he says.
Mbembe challenges people to undo forms of exclusionary thinking that haunt the ways that people live. It is only in doing this that we can "restore the humanity stolen from those who have historically been subjected to processes of abstraction and objectification".
