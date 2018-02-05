A world beyond race needs critique and mental shifts

Discourses of race and other differences emerged in the 18th century during what is known as the Age of Reason or the Enlightenment. This was a period when science, philosophy and other disciplines, and social debates constructed differences between people. This was driven by material interests and an unwillingness to live with the unfamiliar. Mbembe shows how the Enlightenment is responsible for the construction of race and racism.

The black man is the one (or the thing) many people see when they see nothing, when they understand nothing and, above all, when they wish to understand nothing.

This, for Mbembe, is not coincidental. "The term ‘black’ was the product of a social and technological machine tightly linked to the emergence and globalisation of capitalism. It was invented to signify exclusion, brutalisation and degradation," he writes.

From this perspective, capitalism is only possible because it is exclusionary. For much of contemporary history, this has been through the discourse of race. Africa is the continent where most "black" people live. Mbembe examines how it has been used and abused as the antithesis of western modernity. Since the West depends on the "rest" in order to construct itself, it is not surprising, he writes.

"When Africa comes up, correspondence between words, images and the thing itself matters very little. It is not necessary for the name to correspond to the thing, or for the thing to respond to its name," he argues. This is because, "when one says the word ‘Africa’ one generally abdicates all responsibility".

While the word "Africa" might speak to a historical and present suffering, there is also something "that judges the world and calls for reparation, restitution and justice".

Mbembe argues that while race and racism still play a role in the present, it is also clear that there is a "becoming black of the world" that has to do with the many forms of exclusion and violence that haunt the contemporary.

"If yesterday’s drama of the subject was exploitation by capital, the tragedy of the multitude today is that they are unable to be exploited at all.