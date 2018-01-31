How social blind spots pose a danger for multinationals

The managers of global companies operating in emerging market economies should sit up and take note of what is happening in SA with multinational retailer H&M.

It may seem like a simple error in judgment about an advertisement but it reflects a much wider challenge confronting multinationals entering emerging markets.

What led to stores closing, protesters damaging outlets and financial losses as well as reputational damage speaks to a wider misunderstanding or blind spot about the cultural and social realities of other contexts that extend into the operations and strategy of a business.

This is not the first time that H&M has blundered. Two years ago, the Swedish retailer was involved in another furore about a different marketing campaign at its flagship Waterfront store in Cape Town, with remarkably similar racial lines.

Over the past year, Nike and retailer Zara have faced criticism for labour practices in Vietnam and Turkey — more examples of western multinationals operating in emerging markets with questions about their business strategy and human resource (HR) management strategy in particular.

As a business function, HR management is increasingly seen as a significant pillar of organisational performance. Unfortunately, when operating in emerging markets, many big companies simply import western models, resulting in cultural difficulties, labour tension, deadlocked negotiations and failed agreements.