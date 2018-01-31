HUMAN RESOURCES
How social blind spots pose a danger for multinationals
H&M’s ‘racist’ bungle reflects a much wider challenge confronting multinationals entering emerging markets, writes Frank Horwitz
The managers of global companies operating in emerging market economies should sit up and take note of what is happening in SA with multinational retailer H&M.
It may seem like a simple error in judgment about an advertisement but it reflects a much wider challenge confronting multinationals entering emerging markets.
What led to stores closing, protesters damaging outlets and financial losses as well as reputational damage speaks to a wider misunderstanding or blind spot about the cultural and social realities of other contexts that extend into the operations and strategy of a business.
This is not the first time that H&M has blundered. Two years ago, the Swedish retailer was involved in another furore about a different marketing campaign at its flagship Waterfront store in Cape Town, with remarkably similar racial lines.
Over the past year, Nike and retailer Zara have faced criticism for labour practices in Vietnam and Turkey — more examples of western multinationals operating in emerging markets with questions about their business strategy and human resource (HR) management strategy in particular.
As a business function, HR management is increasingly seen as a significant pillar of organisational performance. Unfortunately, when operating in emerging markets, many big companies simply import western models, resulting in cultural difficulties, labour tension, deadlocked negotiations and failed agreements.
It is estimated that 30%-70% of international joint ventures suffer as a result of cultural differences. But a solid HR strategy for emerging markets is about more than accommodating for different cultures.
Consulting firm PwC in 2009 advised organisations looking to expand into emerging markets to design HR strategies that reconciled differences in economic structure, labour laws and staffing expectations.
At the beginning of 2018, the World Bank forecast that economic growth globally would be driven by emerging economies, and commodity exporters in particular. Growth in developed economies, on the other hand, is projected to slow down to 2.2%.
Emerging markets expert and author Antoine van Agtmael predicted a decade ago that in 25 years, the combined GNP of emerging markets will overtake that of mature economies, causing a major shift in the centre of gravity of the global economy away from the developed to emerging economies.
Emerging markets now account for more than 50% of global economic output and emerging market multinational corporations are now international players, such as Tata, Infosys and Wipro of India; Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Naspers, SABMiller, Sasol and Sappi from SA; China’s Alibaba and Tencent with its South African strategic partner Naspers and Haier in China; Embraer and CVRD in Brazil and Hyundai and Samsung in South Korea.
The implications for HR management are complex and global, in particular for issues related to employment, war for talent, diversity and inclusion, and integration of initiatives such as Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA); Civet (the acronym coined by former HSBC CE Michael Geoghegan to cluster another group of emerging markets: Columbia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt and Turkey; and Mint (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey).
The Brics nations are the largest grouping of inter-continental powerhouses of emerging middle-income economies. They are increasingly characterised by trade and tariff deals and direct investment with each other and others. Without comprehensive HR strategies in place, such global ventures will hit endless obstacles and struggle to flourish.
Other related HR issues pertain to how emerging markets move from the global economic periphery to the centre, changing the distribution and character of global jobs.
Firms based in emerging markets experience massive pressure for continuous salary increases and the need to invest heavily in training as graduates in emerging markets lack employable skills, despite a regular increase in the number of graduates produced.
The best HR strategy and practice is one that adds value to an organisation and its stakeholders in the context in which it operates.
Some HR specialists believe that many of the most pressing challenges facing global firms today are directly related to human challenges.
H&M appears to have woken up to this fact. It announced last week that it would be appointing a "global leader" to tackle diversity and inclusiveness.
"Our commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine and therefore we have appointed a global leader in this area to drive our work forward. There will be more from us soon," the chain said in a statement.
It is imperative that employees of international companies become more culturally aware and competent. If a company is in business globally, it needs to think globally.
As organisations move beyond geographic borders, intercultural competence is just one element of a good HR strategy, but it is one that would have made a big difference for H&M in SA.
• Horwitz is a visiting professor from Cranfield University, UK, and convenor of the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business’s new HR Strategy for Emerging Markets executive education course.
