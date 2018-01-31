Ruling on Uber drivers gives gig economy a leg up in SA

While the CCMA ruled in favour of the drivers, determining that they were employees of Uber SA, the Labour Court effectively overturned that ruling in January, confirming that Uber’s relationship with its drivers is a purely contractual one in which the company effectively plays the role of a business facilitator for independent drivers rather than being their employer. Uber is a prime example of a collaborative business model that will play a critical role in transcending the socioeconomic barriers not just in SA, but in all developing and emerging countries.

We offer the technology by which independent transportation service providers (driver-partners) can easily access income-earning opportunities that were out of reach just a few years back.

Uber does not employ the driver-partners. But using our technology through the Uber App, we connect people who provide transportation services with others who need rides.

The drivers who use the Uber app are totally free to choose if, when and where they accept rider requests; they are not obligated to work a required number of hours or shifts. Many companies across the world take a similar approach, not least of which is the highly successful Airbnb, which uses technology to connect property owners with travellers to facilitate vacation rentals; Upwork, which connects businesses to all types of freelancers for short-term or long-term projects; and SweepSouth, in SA, which connects homeowners with home cleaners.

None of these organisations employs the individuals who use their technology to connect to earning opportunities; Uber operates in the same way.

For most skilled individuals who participate in the gig economy in this way, the main appeal is the freedom and flexibility that they enjoy.

They can choose to work when they want to, and only on projects that interest them. They are effectively their own

bosses, with the opportunity to leverage their relationships to grow their own business as and when they want.

The opportunities created by the gig economy are not limited to people living and working in developed countries.

This model will, provided that there are strong private-public partnerships and smart regulations, unlock large income opportunities for hundreds of millions of people — particularly the young — in developing and emerging countries.

Through dialogue and collaboration, companies working in partnership with the government can build a shared vision that helps to reverse the scourge of unemployment and contribute substantially to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals of fair employment, equitable access to income opportunities, poverty alleviation, and gender equality.