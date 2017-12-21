Is Uber a taxi service or isn’t it? The US and EU are unlikely to agree

The ruling comes as European authorities have battled with Silicon Valley’s biggest technology companies. Clashes include Apple falling out with Ireland over a 2016 decision to pay $15bn in back taxes, Alphabet’s Google being hit with a record $2.8bn fine over shopping adverts, and Facebook and Twitter facing inquiries for the spread of hate speech. Paris regulators are clamping down on Airbnb, treating the home-rental website like a hotel.

The EU ruling could inspire some cities that have already had a prickly relationship with the ride-sharing services. San Francisco’s city attorney is investigating whether Uber’s service is a public nuisance. In New York, officials are mulling ways to tighten controls. And Seattle has passed an ordinance to make it easier for Uber drivers to unionise.

"I’m sure some cities will take inspiration," Gary Hufbauer, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said in an e-mail. "Regulation of taxis in the US is generally the responsibility of each city where they operate."

Uber’s EU case has been closely watched by the technology industry because of its precedent for regulating the gig economy, where freelancers make money by plying everything from spare rooms to fast-food deliveries via apps on smartphones.

"If the sky doesn’t fall on Uber, it tells other markets like New York and Los Angeles there are things you can extract without killing their business," said Jon Orcutt, director of communications and advocacy for the TransitCenter, a New York-based nonprofit that advocates for mass transit.

Daus, the former New York official, said the EU put a premium on safety issues and worker rights. "If more of these decisions come down it could have a cascading effect" on American policy makers, he said.