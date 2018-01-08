Uber’s European dominance is being threatened on all sides

London — Uber Technologies’ rivals are stepping up the battle for ride-sharing dominance in Europe, with local start-ups raising funds and global adversaries increasing contact with local regulators as they seek to gain a toehold in the region.

Taxify is looking to raise $50m in the first quarter to fund expansion plans, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move comes after the Estonia-based startup revealed in October that it received backing from Chinese giant Didi Chuxing.

Mytaxi — a black-cab taxi app backed by Daimler — is also looking to expand the number of cities it serves across Europe, including a handful of new cities in the UK, said general manager Andy Batty.

Interest in London, Europe’s most lucrative market, has also increased from providers outside Europe. In late October, Ola board member and former Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal met with Michael Hurwitz, director for London’s Director of Transport Innovation, to discuss developments in the industry in London and India, according to meeting records seen by Bloomberg News.

From November 2016 to November 2017, executives at Uber’s main US rival, Lyft, met with TfL seven times, most recently with an October phone call between TfL managing director Leon Daniels and Lyft Head of Global Policy Mike Masserman to discuss the Mayor of London’s transport strategy.