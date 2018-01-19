The crucial message Team SA needs to take to Davos

As leaders of business, we recognise the extent of the economic difficulties the country is confronted with, amid sluggish growth conditions and poor consumer and investor confidence.

However, we believe that there exists now — more than ever — an urgent need to bolster our efforts and work closer together to pull the economy back from the brink onto a sustainable and inclusive growth path.

We have been disappointed in the recent past that much of the work we set out to do has been hampered by a number of factors, including avoidable political and policy uncertainty.

We believe that all the negative credit ratings actions that the country has suffered so far could — and indeed should — have been avoided, had the required structural reforms necessary to underpin sustained and inclusive economic growth been implemented.

It is also disappointing that key sectors for economic growth and employment creation continue to operate amid uncertain industry policy, and there are still too many regulatory impediments that hinder investment.

These concerns have been strongly conveyed in the continued engagements with the government. With the much-anticipated ANC leadership changes behind us, much work now needs to be done to, amongst other things, restore confidence in our country.

We reiterate our view that it is absolutely vital that government now urgently refocuses to ensure that the reform of our key state-owned corporations is made a top priority, and that the February 2018 budget contains strong measures on cost containment and structural reforms to boost growth and revenue collection, to arrest the unsustainable increases in government debt and fiscal deficits.