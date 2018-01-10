National

Zuma heads to the AU summit while Ramaphosa is off to the WEF in Davos

10 January 2018 - 16:49 Staff Writer
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
President Jacob Zuma will head a South African delegation to the African Union (AU) Summit in Ethiopia, while deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a team to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland later this month‚ the presidency said on Wednesday.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said Zuma will be in Addis Ababa for the summit‚ scheduled to take place from January 22 to 29.

Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Zuma will attend the African Peer Review Mechanism-Nepad sessions on January 27 and the 30th ordinary session of the assembly of the heads of state and government of the AU, scheduled to take place on January 28 and 29.

Meanwhile Ramaphosa will head to the WEF annual meeting from January 23 to 26 in Davos-Klosters.

The meeting’s theme is, Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World‚ and will promote renewed commitment to international collaboration as a way of solving critical global challenges. The gathering will bring together more than 2‚500 leaders from business‚ government‚ international organisations‚ civil society‚ academia and the arts‚ the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa‚ the ANC’s newly elected president‚ led the South African delegation to the 2017 Davos meeting as well in his capacity as the country’s deputy president. This year’s South African delegation will comprise government ministers and business leaders‚ with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba as the lead minister and co-ordinator.

Said Ngqulunga: "President Jacob Zuma has wished the delegation well [for] the annual meeting, which provides an important platform to market and showcase the country to global business and other key international stakeholders."

