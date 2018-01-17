RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The way is clear for Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma now
'The ANC will discuss the issue of “leadership transition” at a national executive committee meeting on Thursday and Friday‚ several NEC members have confirmed'
17 January 2018 - 07:51
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.