Politics

Secret ANC talks under way on early exit for Jacob Zuma

With Ramaphosa elected ANC president, concern is growing among people close to Zuma that there will be immediate attempts to recall him

23 December 2017 - 15:13 Ranjeni Munusamy, Qaanitah Hunter and Thabo Mokone
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Senior ANC leaders are engaged in urgent secret talks to negotiate an exit for President Jacob Zuma, possibly as early as next month, the Sunday Times reports.

Surprisingly, the talks are being driven by close allies of the president who are trying to negotiate a way for Zuma to leave office without him being embarrassed.

With Cyril Ramaphosa having been elected ANC president this week, concern is growing among people close to Zuma that there will be immediate attempts to recall him.

On Sunday Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is expected to exert pressure on Ramaphosa to force Zuma out.

Church insiders say Makgoba would use his Christmas sermon to call on the national executive committee, backed by the party’s MPs, to act "boldly and quickly" to remove Zuma.

On Friday Zuma gave his enemies ammunition to call for his head as early as the first NEC meeting next month, when he lodged an appeal against a judgment by the High Court in Pretoria that ordered him to establish a commission of inquiry into state capture.

The 11-page appeal cites about 20 grounds on which Zuma will argue against rulings that he should personally pay costs and that he must institute the judicial commission, among others.

Zuma’s appeal is in defiance of a resolution of the ANC conference that instructed him to set up the inquiry "expeditiously".

To read the full article, click here.

ANC Conference 2017

