National

Free higher education beginning of a skills revolution in SA, says Zuma

Radical socio-economic transformation will be government’s main focus in 2018

31 December 2017 - 10:54 Nico Gous
Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

Radical socio-economic transformation will be government’s “main focus” in 2018.

“It will inform the delivery of our programmes‚” President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday in his New Year’s message published on the presidency’s website.

He said government will continue to promote investments in energy‚ manufacturing‚ transport‚ telecommunications‚ water‚ tourism‚ mining and agriculture.

Zuma called 2017 a “turbulent” economic year‚ but is pleased the country emerged from a technical recession.

THE YEAR THAT WAS: A bruising year for Jacob Zuma

The president's final year at the helm of the ANC was marked by a growing fight-back against him, within and outside the party, and a few crucial ...
Politics
1 day ago

He called 2017 an otherwise “very eventful and productive year”.

He said improving the lives of South Africans‚ especially the poor and working class‚ by providing electricity‚ housing‚ roads‚ water‚ sanitation‚ healthcare‚ social grants and “accessible” education is one of government’s key priorities.

“We work to achieve the type of society that OR Tambo fought for.”

He said the government will continue to expand access to free education.

“We will continue to eliminate mud schools and inappropriate school structures‚ replacing them with state-of-the-art buildings‚ especially in rural areas and other neglected communities.”

Zuma wants free higher education for students from poor households at universities and colleges to be the “beginning of a skills revolution in our country‚ in pursuit of the radical socio-economic transformation programme”.

The centenary birthday celebrations of Nelson Mandela will be held in 2018.

“We should use the year to celebrate his contribution and promote unity and togetherness in our country‚” Zuma said.

“Where we disagree‚ let us do so with dignity and respect and promote unity and cohesion as we build our country together.”

TimesLIVE

Constitutional Court says parliament failed to hold Jacob Zuma to account

Jafta said the court made a finding that the failure by the National Assembly to make rules regulating the removal of the president in terms of ...
News
2 days ago

Where is Zuma getting the money for free higher education from, asks SACP

The party is concerned that VAT will be increased or workers’ money, or public funds, will be ‘recklessly’ used
National
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Fear and folly in treasury after Nasrec

When he becomes head of state Ramaphosa probably won’t keep Malusi Gigaba on as finance minister but he is likely to keep him inside the tent
Features
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Free higher education beginning of a skills ...
National
2.
Hefty drop in petrol price announced
National
3.
Concourt ruling 'not a victory against ...
National / Education
4.
Chief Justice’s dissenting voice in Zuma judgment ...
National

Related Articles

JONATHAN JANSEN: Why free university education won't work
News & Fox

How the ANC broke the economy
News & Fox

Cyril Ramaphosa: Architect of social compacts
Politics

PETER BRUCE: Cyril wins: South Africa's blessed moment
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.