Zuptagate threat to project of liberation from apartheid

Gupta e-mail leaks provided more information of corruption in 2017. It should have been a bombshell, but it was an anti-climax — just more loaded disclosures in a chain of exposés that had already alerted SA to the realities that the leaks confirmed.

The Zuptas didn’t shrink as the leaks dripped out, they fought back. They continued their campaign against the Public Finance Management Act, which makes corruption a little more difficult.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was installed at the end of March and has flowered as a Zupta pawn.

Now the Zuptas are grabbing control of the budget. Their paws are reaching out for the Public Investment Corporation. They have made their presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, an MP. They are mobilising ANC branches, violently disrupting contests where they can’t prevail.

The allies on their payroll make outrageous pronouncements as part of a concerted propaganda campaign. The Umkhonto We Sizwe Veterans Association casts ridiculous aspersions against Zuma’s detractors.

The ANC Youth League disrupts anti-Zuma meetings, the Women’s League denounces anyone who is not Dlamini-Zuma.

After all the disclosures of their corruption, this should be a faction on the retreat, fearing the law and the anger of a nation desiring governance and growth. Instead, they are able to declare themselves.

The project’s drivers registered the lack of force and the impotence of the blow-back, decided the reaction was weak and regrouped. They decided they could yet prevail.

Citizens know they can’t do anything because the Zupta monster rules strategic sectors of the ANC — the former caretaker of the nation.