Chamber of Mines blasts charter as a ‘total disaster’

The third Mining Charter gazetted in June is an “unmitigated disaster” not just for the South African mining industry, but for the country and it is “incomprehensible” that the mineral resources minister thought he was legitimately exercising his powers, the Chamber of Mines says in its challenge to set aside the document.

Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has suspended the charter pending the outcome of a judicial review of the document by a full bench of judges in mid-December, but the industry is reeling from the consequences of the document, in which transformation targets were vastly changed from the first two versions of the charter.

Chamber leadership as well as ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said at a mining conference that both groups were in talks about the charter.