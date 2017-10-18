State takes action on chicken, but there is no single remedy

FairPlay’s Paul Dillon suggests the government is doing nothing to tackle the difficulties of the poultry industry (Task team must act to end dumping, October 10).

The government has already taken a number of important actions. But there is no one-off remedy for a complex and multilayered set of problems.

Dillon refers only to aggressive tariff protection measures — primarily against the dumping of mechanically deboned meat and chicken quarters in the domestic market. He also makes great play of the potential human cost of layoffs and retrenchments to poultry workers and the consequent suffering of their families, while insinuating that we either don’t know about this or don’t care.

It is not good enough for large corporates to come cap in hand to the government, demanding blanket tariff protection and support — and typically offering a black economic empowerment transaction — when at the top of the cycle while generating significant profits these same companies showed little appetite for investment in new plant and technology upgrades, lowering the barriers to entry and supplier development in upstream and downstream value chains, or supporting empowerment.