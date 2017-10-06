The poultry industry is being asked to comment on a statutory levy of R500 per container (excluding VAT) being imposed on imported chicken‚ proposed by the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (Amie).

This was contained in a statement by National Agricultural Marketing Council.

Amie and the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) have been on opposite sides of a long-running dispute over protection for the local poultry industry, which says it is being undercut by "dumped" imports.

The estimated income from the proposed levy would be approximately R7m for 2018-19, and is intended to finance development and retention of markets‚ including the export promotion of South African chicken; transformation in the industry; research and development; quality control and consumer assurance; and administration.

The statement said the proposed annual levy would apply to different chicken products including deboned cuts‚ frozen carcasses and offal.

Directly affected groups in the poultry industry have until October 20 to submit their written comments‚ "to enable the council to finalise its recommendation" to the minister of agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries.

