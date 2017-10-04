What makes good regulation and how we can achieve it?

Inclusive growth means that the opportunities and benefits of an economy are distributed fairly across all sectors of society.

One does not need to be a disciple of Thomas Piketty to accept that the inequality of SA’s dual economy is neither just nor sustainable.

Thus, given SA’s income and inequality patterns, it is vital that new regulation meets specific criteria relevant to our circumstances and helps achieve inclusive growth.

By contrast, lifting a take-away pack of regulation off the shelf of international agencies, stencilling a "made in SA" on the label, packaging it for the legislature and serving this up to the public for consumption amounts to dilatory regulation making.

Whereas the stated purported benefits of regulation are enshrined in the memoranda of enabling legislation, their potential negative consequences or effects never are. In SA, given our socioeconomic pathologies, the costs and consequences of bad policy can be catastrophic. The intentions of regulation may be deemed to be progressive and benign, but good intentions are not enough.

Thus, the government has recognised the importance of regulatory impact assessments and, more recently, socioeconomic impact assessments prior to the development of policy, legislation and regulation.

Regulation making should be conducted in a sober, informed and objective manner. Yet too often, the process is characterised by short-term concerns that may enshrine long-term consequences. Moreover, once implemented, rushed regulation may take decades to unwind at great public cost, something that SAcan ill-afford.