Radical transformation the only way to halt monopoly grip on economy

Blacks comprise only 21% of the executive teams in SA’s top 40 companies and the number of black CEOs running JSE-listed companies has dropped from 15% in 2014 to only 10% in 2015.

The top portion of income earners in SA are still white, with black graduates three times more likely to be unemployed than their white counterparts.

The majority of the privately owned land in SA remains in white hands.

The reality is that limits exist regarding the ability of the state to absorb millions of the poor and marginalised people into the formal economy, create jobs and deliver services.

Questions need to be asked about the role of the private sector in levelling the playing field from an economic perspective, and whether it has, in fact, "come to the party".

For anyone with an interest in seeing SA’s economy healthy and prosperous, there is a pressing need to transform the economy. The question is, why must this by necessity be radical?

The answer may be found in the fact that since 1994, the champions of market forces have been telling us that a hands-off approach to managing the economy would lead to a "trickle-down effect" that would solve our problems of poverty and underdevelopment.

This has not been borne out by reality. SA’s Gini coefficient is one of the highest in the world. As the World Bank noted in a 2014 study, we remain "a dual economy with one of the highest inequality rates in the world, perpetuating both inequality and exclusion".

Yet South African business hasn’t suffered the fate of the urban and rural poor. The IMF notes that the after-tax profits of our companies are among the world’s highest. Corporate taxation policy is among the most favourable of developing countries.