National

'New Guptas' Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene in multibillion rand oil deal

A senior government official said Mahlobo’s presence was to ’strengthen the ex-cons’ credibility’ as business people

17 September 2017 - 08:57 Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Thanduxolo Jika
Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

South Africa’s "new Guptas" — former jailbirds Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene — are being lined up to be BEE partners in a multibillion-rand gas deal.

The pair, said to enjoy a cosy relationship with President Jacob Zuma, travelled to Russia three weeks ago to sell themselves to Russian company Rosgeo as possible BEE partners in the R5-billion deal.

With them on the plane to Russia were State Security Minister David Mahlobo and two senior Central Energy Fund officials.

During a stopover in Dubai, McKenzie and Kunene had coffee with the CEF officials while Mahlobo was said to have introduced the pair to Rosgeo CEO Roman Panov.

A senior government official said Mahlobo’s presence was to "strengthen the ex-cons’ credibility" as business people.

Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

READ THIS:

PetroSA signs large oil and gas deal with Russia’s Rosgeo

The agreement was signed at the Brics Summit in China earlier in September and is worth $400m
Companies
2 days ago

Kenny Kunene ordered to remove sexual videos of a woman from his website

Kunene’s news site published graphic videos the woman allegedly sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is not in the videos
National
2 days ago

Sunday Independent changes its tune on Cyril Ramaphosa after ‘backlash’

With editor Steven Motale on stress leave, the paper says, it cannot publish the promised follow-ups on Ramaphosa’s alleged affairs — and ...
National
5 days ago

Kenny Kunene says shooting was attempted hit

The businessman says police did not do their job properly, after he was shot at in his car
National
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC seen to be too distant from society, says ...
National
2.
'New Guptas' Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene in ...
National
3.
Sindiso Magaqa laid to rest
National
4.
Dudu Myeni must go, says DA
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.