'New Guptas' Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene in multibillion rand oil deal

South Africa’s "new Guptas" — former jailbirds Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene — are being lined up to be BEE partners in a multibillion-rand gas deal.

The pair, said to enjoy a cosy relationship with President Jacob Zuma, travelled to Russia three weeks ago to sell themselves to Russian company Rosgeo as possible BEE partners in the R5-billion deal.

With them on the plane to Russia were State Security Minister David Mahlobo and two senior Central Energy Fund officials.

During a stopover in Dubai, McKenzie and Kunene had coffee with the CEF officials while Mahlobo was said to have introduced the pair to Rosgeo CEO Roman Panov.

A senior government official said Mahlobo’s presence was to "strengthen the ex-cons’ credibility" as business people.

• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website