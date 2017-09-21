Koos Bekker undermines Naspers’s health behind a wall of A shares

Bekker’s move, eerily reminiscent of 20th-century corporate SA and at odds with the dynamic 21st-century company it aspires to be, was in fact a contravention of the Companies Act. In recognition of the importance of the opportunity AGMs provide for shareholders to engage with directors, the act obliges boards to hear them out.

Bekker’s dictatorial stance ensured shareholder activist Theo Botha would get little joy from his trip to Cape Town. Botha, who is generally better prepared for AGMs than most nonexecutive directors, was given wholly inadequate answers to the questions he was allowed to ask.

He was then prevented from asking probing questions about the group’s share incentive trusts. These trusts play a critical role in determining the motivation of key executives and are, thus, of great interest to responsible investors.

Botha may have had only one N share, but it’s possible his is the lone voice speaking on behalf of the voiceless millions whose pensions and savings are managed by powerful institutions that choose to stay silent at these events.

Those powerful institutions did vote (silently), with an unprecedented 60%-plus voting against the controversial remuneration policy.

More than 60% also voted silently at the previous AGM. Unfortunately, the control structure allowed Bekker and his board to ignore the silent protesters. The high-voting A shares ensured all resolutions received the necessary support.

The extent of N shareholder opposition to a number of key resolutions may have irked Bekker and may account for his bizarre and inappropriate assault on corporate governance during the AGM.

"Companies very seldom go under because of a failure of governance. The latter is a hygiene factor: necessary but not sufficient," Bekker told shareholders before going on to explain that Real Madrid is the best football team in the world because of relentless practice and invention, not because team members wash their hands after going to the toilet.

Sadly, it seems Bekker, who has made huge contributions to the country’s economy, may have spent too long in a sheltered control environment. His performance at the AGM was that of a man who has never had to brook opposition; a man who has enjoyed unfettered control for too long.

The reality is that governance, rather like hygiene, is not a nice-to-have luxury, that can be considered "when the time is right". It is something crucial to the continuing health of the company from day one.

Are Bekker and the Naspers structure so fragile they cannot contemplate input from shareholders? That is one of the worrying implications of the handling of the AGM.

The concern of most N shareholders is that Tencent’s performance is providing too much camouflage for the variable to weak performances of the operations under the control of Naspers management. While Bekker believes inclusion of Tencent allows for cross-subsidising of new business ventures, shareholders fear it allows for a tolerance of poor performance.

Those fears are heightened by the fact that the remuneration of key executives — including CEO Bob van Dijk — benefits enormously from Tencent’s performance although they have no input into its management.

It is time for Bekker to step out of his fortress and engage with shareholders. There is too much at stake to continue seeking shelter behind a contrived control structure.

• Elster and Fraser are with the Raith Foundation.