Context and analysis show SA’s top firms are not hoarding cash

While it suits some to talk of cash hoarding and investment strikes, the evidence simply does not support this.

Our study also rebuts the notion that capital expenditure has been declining. The 85 firms collectively invested R694bn in the 2016 financial year, with the amount invested in the last five years being considerably more than in the preceding five years.

In general, holding cash is costly for firms. If a firm chooses to hold cash and near-cash securities rather than invest, it generates opportunity costs. It is effectively earning less than it could from investments. Return on equity for industrials has largely been above money market yields with an average spread of 20% post the 2008-09 economic crisis.

Given such a spread between the two options — holding cash or investing — it would be irrational for firms to hold surplus cash on their balance sheets.

Companies with surplus cash can distribute their cash as dividends or pay off their debt. But data show that companies have not been doing that either. Dividends declared by companies as a percentage of cash have declined from 80% in 2008 to about 20% in 2016 and the ratio of debt to total assets increased from 75% to 100%.

Mining firms face a further dilemma: for the past eight years their market value has been lower than their book value. In such a situation it is irrational for companies to convert cash into other assets — it destroys shareholder value.

Return on equity for mining companies has also been below the interest mining companies can earn on cash, so the balance of their assets are delivering a very low return. As it is, the amount of cash mining companies are holding is almost equal to depreciation rates of their assets. So it is sufficient to replace equipment to maintain operations, but no more.

To the extent that there is variation in cash holdings of companies, this is strongly correlated with the economic cycle. Cash levels as a percentage of assets do rise during periods of adverse economic conditions as they brace for poor sales.

They have been trending upwards since 2012, just as growth has been slowing. This ensures companies don’t find themselves with a cash shortage just when it is most expensive to try and raise cash. Such actions should be applauded as they effectively protect employees and suppliers from credit risk.

Investment rates will increase if the opportunities for profitable investment increase. The mining sector cannot invest profitably. This is mostly a function of poor policy, given the decade-long government indecision over amendments to the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act and further uncertainty around the Mining Charter.