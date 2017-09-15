Where all Rhodes’s shenanigans lead to the Gupta empire

All this has come into sharp focus now that the race to succeed Zuma has heated up, with smears surfacing recently aimed at the current deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, generally seen as the anti-Zuma candidate. These smears have the fingerprints of state intelligence agencies all over them. Indeed, Ramaphosa and others have remarked that this bears another sinister likeness to our past, though more recent than Cecil Rhodes: the era of faked leaks and disinformation pumped out by the apartheid security establishment.

So, at the very moment that we need a tough-minded and independent media to sift fact from fiction what has happened? The ubiquitous Guptas have sold their interest in their malignant media outlets (or appear to have done, as the deal is very murky) to a notoriously controversy-prone character. The Guptas’ comically deceitful TV channel, ANN7, and their shabby newspaper, The New Age, would easily vie in any competition for the grubbiest in their categories, although they might have stiff competition from North Korea. They seem to exist for two reasons only: to attack Zuma’s opponents, and to siphon off large chunks of government advertising revenue in return.

The Guptas are divesting themselves of their local assets (or appearing to) as their corruption has led to nearly every bank closing their accounts. On the bright side this is due to outstanding journalism which — for lack of any police investigation — has exposed the staggering extent of Gupta chicanery. But on the dark side, you only have to take a glance at the man to whom they have "sold" their newspaper and TV station.

Mzwanele Manyi is a huckster who loves the limelight and often says anything that comes into his head, which can either be fatuous or offensive.