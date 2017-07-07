Strike season looms — and with it, the threat of violence

As strike season looms, it is necessary to remember that no employer is immune from industrial action. The fact that an institution called Productivity SA is currently facing the threat of strike is a somewhat ironic confirmation of this.

As many employers in SA struggle to remain profitable in a difficult economic and political climate, the temptation to outsource, mechanise or restructure their businesses has become a serious consideration.

The constant threat of a strike is a source of serious concern to employers as well as, increasingly, the possibility of violence and intimidation during a strike.

The Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995, as amended (LRA), makes no provision for denouncing violence that occurs during strikes. Neither does it provide employers with appropriate recourse to deal with any violence. On many occasions, court orders requiring strikers to act lawfully and refrain from engaging in acts of violence are flatly ignored.

For strikes to be conducted in an organised manner, the LRA also requires a union to include a clause in its constitution requiring it to conduct a ballot in respect of its members on whose behalf it wishes to call a strike. The code of good practice on picketing similarly requires that a picket in support of a strike must be authorised by a union in terms of its constitution, by way of a ballot of its members.

The implication is that the LRA requires unions to be founded on principles of constitutionalism and democracy. But in Section 67(7), the LRA curiously provides that a failure by the union to conduct such a ballot has no effect on the legality of the strike. In many instances, strikes are driven by a small group of employees who engage in intimidation and violence to ensure that other employees join the strike, contrary to the requirements of the union’s constitution.

The resort to violence during a strike has serious implications for the rule of law. SA is a country founded on the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. The Bill of Rights — Chapter 2 of the Constitution — guarantees the right to strike. Importantly, it also guarantees the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources. The use of violence as a means to an end in a strike is thus entirely at odds with the Bill of Rights and, consequently, the Constitution.

It follows that the LRA cannot permit violent strikes to take place as it would be unconstitutional.

The inadequacy of the LRA in this regard has led lawyers and the courts to create potential remedies to the deplorable levels of violence associated with strikes, but they seem to have had little effect at picket lines across the country as yet.

In view of these legal difficulties, it is key for employers to place significant focus on improving relationships with employees. Too often, issues giving rise to grievances in the workplace are left unattended or downplayed by employers.

Employers need to make genuine and concerted efforts to understand the context of the grievances of their employees, discuss and debate possible creative solutions to those grievances, and provide education on the benefits of utilising formal processes, such as grievance procedures, before resorting to strikes.

A strike is a weapon of last resort and should only be used in that context. In some instances, legalistic or formalistic responses to employee grievances are likely to provoke antipathy from employees towards their employers. The focus should rather be on building relationships, trust and understanding.

The violence associated with strikes is driven, to some extent, by a feeling that employees’ grievances are not being taken seriously and, accordingly, greater emphasis should be placed on communication between employers and employees in attempting to resolve disputes at an early stage and, in so doing, avoiding industrial action.

• Coetzer is partner in the employment law, benefits and industrial relations department at Cowan-Harper Attorneys.