Why it's time for business to stand up to the bully

None of these policy skirmishes are up for discussion at this week’s conference. So what would constitute a progressive posture by business towards an erratic administration?

Business can continue with its outbursts. But this won’t help SA. It will merely embolden the current administration, spurring it to turn up its bellicose rhetoric ahead of the ANC’s December conference.

At a tactical level, business needs to nuance its posture. Instead of ritual whining, it should stand up to the bully. The legal challenge by Sibanye Gold’s Neal Froneman is an example of how to deal with the harassment. He has taken legal action against Zwane and senior officials at the Department of Mineral Resources (in their personal capacities) for what he considers abuse of regulation.

At a more strategic level, business needs to do what it should have done a long time ago – take a long-term view. It needs to separate its tussles with an increasingly rogue administration from its duty to the rest of SA. For example, the business-funded initiatives to help the youth should proceed. It would be immoral to withhold them.

Business needs to start preparing for a post-Zuma SA. The formulation of such a plan should start after next week, and be finalised in December.

The ANC elective conference will mark the beginning of the end of the current policy mess. Even after its humiliating defeats, the current dominant faction will continue to string business along while pushing through costly measures such as the chaotic Mining Charter and nuclear procurement plan. But the next administration – which will most likely be a coalition (a variant that includes the ANC) – will be forced to cancel these crazy deals.

It would be myopic for business to expend its energies on shadow boxing with the government, instead of reimagining a common future plan that will reverse the legacy of the lost years.

• Dludlu is a former Sowetan editor and founder of Orwell Advisory Services.