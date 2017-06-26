No reason was given for Zuma’s no-show.

Zuma has not appeared at any ANC event of provincial significance in the Eastern Cape this year. His deputy‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ addressed the January 8 anniversary celebrations in Mthatha.

However‚ Zuma addressed two regional elective conferences in March – one in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the other in Amathole‚ where his known loyalists had emerged victorious.

Xasa‚ addressing hundreds of hyped-up delegates‚ said it was unfortunate that the people of South Africa had voted the ANC into power yet it seemed that the role had now been assumed by the Guptas.

- DispatchLIVE