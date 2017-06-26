POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Policy conference to put ANC unity to test

The ANC will kick off its fifth national policy conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday, which will take the party a step closer to its elective conference in December.

The meeting aims to adopt a road map for the December conference and review the party’s policies before a new leadership is elected. The policy conference will end on July 5.

And in Parliament, a series of meetings will be concluded before MPs take a break.

On Tuesday, it will become clear whether or not Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs to explain his decision to grant naturalisation papers to the Gupta family when he was home affairs minister.

Also on Tuesday, the labour portfolio committee will receive a briefing from the department on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the Supported Employment Enterprises and the Compensation Fund.