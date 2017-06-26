Mayors urge G-20 leaders to act boldly on climate change

"We are taking these measures because creating smart cities offers unprecedented opportunities. Research by New Climate Economy revealed creating compact and connected cities, built around mass public transport, would save more than $3-trillion in infrastructure investments over the next 15 years.

"These cities will also be more economically dynamic, healthier, equitable and have lower emissions.

"As cities roll out … electric buses and our citizens choose to leave their polluting cars for electric vehicles, nations must speed up the process of ensuring 100% of electricity is produced from renewable sources.

"As mayors and businesses bring forward plans for sustainable infrastructure in our cities, national governments should ensure that financing is available for cities from international climate funds and development banks. As autonomous vehicles arrive in our cities, we must work together to create a regulatory system that ensures this shift will help cut emissions rather than add to them.

"You have the privilege of leadership at a unique moment in history to help realise the potential of the Paris Agreement. The cities of the world and their citizens have a shared vision for a just and sustainable future — one that will make our communities cleaner, healthier, happier and more prosperous. With business leaders, we have already decided on a climate-safe future of opportunity, optimism and innovation — there is no alternative.

"As C40 mayors, we will continue to lead on climate action in … important cities, standing for our people, the planet and global prosperity.

"Today, we seek to streng-then a pragmatic and positive alliance with you, in the service of our citizens. We look forward to working with you. Don’t miss this opportunity to deliver new hope for tomorrow."

De Lille is mayor of Cape Town. She is a signatory of this letter, with 39 other mayors around the world.