PARIS AGREEMENT
Mayors urge G-20 leaders to act boldly on climate change
A network of megacities sends an open letter to the G-20 demanding action on climate change. Patricia de Lille is a signatory
The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a network of the world’s megacities committed to tackling climate change, has written the following open letter to the G-20:
"As mayors of many of the world’s great cities, and on behalf of the hundreds of millions of citizens that we represent, we urge you — G-20 heads of state — to deliver on your commitments to tackle climate change, one of the world’s most pressing issues.
"Given the US intention to withdraw from the Paris agreement, the resolve of the other 19 leaders at the G-20 summit to safeguard the future of our planet is more important than ever. Local leaders around the world stand together with you, redoubling our commitment to bold action on climate change, working with business leaders and citizens worldwide.
"We are inspired by the courage of more than 300 Climate mayors from cities across the US who have committed in the past weeks to adopt, honour and uphold the Paris agreement. Hundreds of US cities, universities and businesses have declared, ‘We are still in’ and committed to pursue ambitious climate goals, and to ensure that the US remains a global leader in reducing emissions.
"This group is now working on the creation of ‘America’s pledge’, an unprecedented effort to aggregate carbon reductions by cities, regions and businesses to ensure the US achieves its Paris Agreement pledge.
"To deliver on the goals of the Paris agreement requires unprecedented action: urgent reforms are needed in energy, transport, food and waste driving investment in low-carbon economies that will create jobs and improve public health. Research by C40 Cities demonstrates that major progress towards these goals needs to be under way by 2020, by which time global emissions need to have peaked.
"In our cities, we are already implementing the policies and projects needed to deliver on the ambition of the Paris agreement. We are committing to bold emission-reductions plans, tackling air pollution and investing in sustainable infrastructure that makes our cities resilient to the effects of climate change.
You have the privilege of leadership at a unique moment in history to help realise the potential of the Paris Agreement
"We are taking these measures because creating smart cities offers unprecedented opportunities. Research by New Climate Economy revealed creating compact and connected cities, built around mass public transport, would save more than $3-trillion in infrastructure investments over the next 15 years.
"These cities will also be more economically dynamic, healthier, equitable and have lower emissions.
"As cities roll out … electric buses and our citizens choose to leave their polluting cars for electric vehicles, nations must speed up the process of ensuring 100% of electricity is produced from renewable sources.
"As mayors and businesses bring forward plans for sustainable infrastructure in our cities, national governments should ensure that financing is available for cities from international climate funds and development banks. As autonomous vehicles arrive in our cities, we must work together to create a regulatory system that ensures this shift will help cut emissions rather than add to them.
"You have the privilege of leadership at a unique moment in history to help realise the potential of the Paris Agreement. The cities of the world and their citizens have a shared vision for a just and sustainable future — one that will make our communities cleaner, healthier, happier and more prosperous. With business leaders, we have already decided on a climate-safe future of opportunity, optimism and innovation — there is no alternative.
"As C40 mayors, we will continue to lead on climate action in … important cities, standing for our people, the planet and global prosperity.
"Today, we seek to streng-then a pragmatic and positive alliance with you, in the service of our citizens. We look forward to working with you. Don’t miss this opportunity to deliver new hope for tomorrow."
De Lille is mayor of Cape Town. She is a signatory of this letter, with 39 other mayors around the world.
Please login or register to comment.