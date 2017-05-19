Tensions in the energy sector are growing

Eskom’s ongoing obstruction of renewable energy supply further illustrates the need for the state to adopt a coherent and credible plan to which state-owned entities should be required to conform. It would be useful to know whether the department of energy will continue the IRP process by tabling a "policy-adjusted plan" in coming weeks, as promised by the previous minister.

Cosatu’s recently launched campaign against Eskom’s proposed plant closures (some only a few years ahead of the prevailing decommissioning schedule) is understandably defensive in the face of potential job losses. However, Cosatu has, until now, been promoting its "just transition" that has been central to the federation’s policy on energy development for several years.

Resisting job-shedding in the coal industry is an easy campaign for Eskom shop-stewards and coal truckers to endorse, but it will not serve in workers’ best interests in the long term. In reality, Cosatu is likely to strengthen the energy incumbency oriented to the pursuit of profit, particularly through cost-avoidance (and externalisation) and resisting energy supply options that are not fuel-dependent, highly centralised and unlikely to advance sustainable employment in the electricity supply sector.

It is easy to imagine Eskom executives welcoming the announcement of the campaign — indeed the provocative manner in which they chose to communicate their "decision" provides key substance for the campaign’s complaint. Little more than a year ago, Eskom was arguing for "life extension" of such aging power plants, but this was rejected by the IRP process in light of an ongoing decline in electricity use.

This lack of anticipated electricity "demand growth" is the true cause for consideration of early plant closure, but Cosatu appears to have bought into Eskom’s narrative of placing the blame on its competitors, as well as its flagrant misrepresentation of cost issues.

In the latest IRP consultations convened by the department of energy, several stakeholders argued that the construction of the huge new Kusile coal-fired plant should be scaled back; however, the decommissioning of some old plants is a far more lucrative proposition for Eskom management.