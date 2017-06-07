Science, technology and innovation centre stage in development plans

SA is increasingly exposed to the dire effects of climate change in a water-scarce region. We are engaging in research to develop drought-resistant crops to help avoid food insecurity in the future.

Industry also needs input from STI. In recent times, SA has experienced a decline in industrial activity, with manufacturing being especially affected. Ipap lists a number of challenges facing the manufacturing sector, and the department supports several of these areas through mineral-beneficiation initiatives. The platinum group metals, of which SA has high reserves, are one of the minerals being beneficiated. They are used for hydrogen fuel-cell technology, which the department hopes will boost the country’s manufacturing capacity and competitiveness.

The Hydrogen SA (HySA) initiative was launched in 2008 and the country is now seeing its benefits — from renewable energy to power schools in rural Cofimvaba, to partnerships with global mining companies such as Impala Platinum whose stationary fuel-cell applications and hydrogen fuel-cell-powered forklifts illustrate how STI investments are paying off.

Through public and private partnerships, the department aims to deploy more fuel-cell units in public infrastructure such as schools and clinics, as well as in sectors such as mining, particularly in the underground environment to mitigate against diesel particulate emissions. This will be part of the target of deploying 25 hydrogen fuel cell units incorporating HySA technology by the 2019-20 financial year.

SA’s first indigenous fuel-cell company, HyPlat (a spin-off company from HySA), has gained significant and rapid market entry into the global billion-dollar fuel-cell market. HyPlat successfully launched its products in Germany in 2016, showing that, through sustained commitment, SA can deliver world-class technology that is globally competitive.

It bodes well for the future when considering current research initiatives that fall under the Nine-Point Plan. Projects such as the titanium metal powder production project will, if successful, complete the local beneficiation value chain for a globally strategic metal, resulting in a new industry with substantial value addition.