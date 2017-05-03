Buyers, sellers and holders: three perspectives on today’s markets

Buyers who understand the difference between investing and speculating and who are in the market believing it will go higher for reasons other than valuation can be forgiven. They are not trying to make a valuation case and are either long-term buy-and-hold investors or traders.

Share buy-backs by companies have been a big part of buying in the past few years. This may have more to do with the low cost of capital (interest rates), earnings improvements via corporate engineering, and a lack of real-world investment opportunities in a low-growth environment than with valuation. There is nothing wrong with share buy-backs in a company’s lifecycle, but one should be aware of the reasons and recognise they are not always done at attractive equity valuations.

US stock holders

These can be broken down into long-term institutional and retail investors who hold equities as part of long-term mandates. In addition, there are the asset allocators and risk parity investors who almost always have a core of equities around which they rebalance. Long-term equity investing is sensible and, if this is your plan, you should stick to it – as long as the period is sufficient. In today’s market, there are two other types of holders that are normally present but not to the same extent. They are characterised by:

investors who see no other alternative and are not prepared to accept the low interest rates on offer; and

investors who have moved their exit valuations higher, based on any number of factors but mainly on low interest rates.

(There is a third type of holder, whom I call “the dancer”. Dancers have been successful to date and already realised this party can last longer, given its low starting point and the injection of fuel in the form of liquidity and low interest rates. They know it’s close to or past midnight but there is still some partying to be done and are happy to risk a late exit.)

US stock sellers

For every buyer there must be a seller, but desperate sellers have been absent in the past few years. Sellers have been those who see valuations as no longer justifying the risks. They may also include more risk-conscious asset-allocation programmes. Most short sellers have been losers for a long time and are not as active in markets as might normally be the case. Mutual funds have seen some sales, with monies being rotated into ETFs.

Conclusion

The past couple of years have seen low volatility and few opportunities to buy into the US markets at lower levels. Dips have generally been shallow, as return-starved capital has entered the markets early on falls. Patience has not been rewarded and bears have been frustrated by low interest yields on unallocated capital.

It is possible the “believers“ will turn out to be right and that the Trump reflation trade will keep driving US markets higher in the wake of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Valuation should, however, remain an investor’s main concern and prudence should be shown when allocating capital to US equity markets.

Some strategies that investors might consider when managing risks associated with markets that are not cheap:

While guarantees don’t change market valuation, they can reduce risk and minimise capital loss. Guaranteed structured products may play a role here.

Cautious asset allocators are able to downweight higher risk assets. Active asset-allocation funds should look at correlation risks and may be able to minimise downside risks.

Value managers may be able to build a portfolio with lower valuations and a reduced risk of permanent loss of capital.

Adherence to long-term equity investing and patience while looking for reasonable entry points should keep delivering inflation-beating returns.

Neil Urmson is a wealth manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.

