The lesson is: fund pupils, not schools

The words "business", "free market" or "profit" are a Pavlovian bell to which all scraps of rational thinking retreat for habitual populist barking: "commercialising", "commodifying" and "education is a public good". The evangelists know what is best for the children more than their parents do.

The Eastern Cape government is widely acknowledged for its ineptitude yet showed skill and incredible swiftness in dragging an independent school, Eduplanet, to the high court to close it forcefully. To these petty bureaucrats, processes are more important than outcomes. It didn’t matter that the school had the best results; it did not have bureaucratic approval to start operating.

The province lacks even the basic competence to administer schools or spend money it has been allocated, but we are expected to trust it to provide quality education to poor children — a far more difficult task.

The Eastern Cape plods in no particular direction. Yet we are persuaded by the evangelists to be patient as they pray for a "capable state" and for Sadtu to one day stop selling teacher jobs for money or cattle.

Our evangelists would have us believe that the only solution to the education crisis is for poor children, who cannot delay growing, to keep waiting just a little longer in failing government schools while they draft court papers, petitions and organise strikes to fix all of this.

Shah has some compelling lessons for us. He says we should fund children, not schools and focus on the quality of outputs, not inputs.

Children should be at the centre of education reforms and poor children should be supported, be they in public or private schools.

Funding children instead of schools could help SA with the conundrum of building fancy schools only to close them a few years later because of dwindling student numbers. Fixing broken toilets and broken windows is no doubt important, but groups like Equal Education make the error of equating a beautiful building with a good school. In its addiction to the state, it would prefer that we persist with the crisis we know rather than attempt solutions that may not succeed — which explains its opposition to collaboration schools in the Western Cape.

The time has come for South Africans to free their education from any form of dogma. The time has come to shift the education debate towards quality and place children at the centre of all attempts to fix it. Yelling "public schooling" for its sake only prolongs the suffering of poor children under the yoke of inferior education.

• Nguta is the director of School Vouchers SA.