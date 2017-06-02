The lesson is: fund pupils, not schools
India, which shares many of SA’s education woes, has had success with vouchers and low-cost private schools
In the film, Jack the Giant Slayer, an uncle who feels let down by a nephew he has raised into a young man complains: "For all these years I put food in your belly, clothes on your back and a roof over your head, what do I have to show for it? Beans!"
This sums up the education crisis in SA. After half a century of fighting against Bantu education and ploughing billions of rand into education since 1994, what do we have to show for it? A handful of beans! Regrettably, they are not magic beans.
In 1965, the proportion of black pupils with bachelor passes was 24.1%, in 1970 it was 35.6% and in 1975, it was 41.7%. The proportion of black pupils with bachelor passes in 2015? It decreased to 21.5%.
It seems that black pupils had better outcomes with all odds stacked against them by apartheid than they have now in a democracy.
Politics and the inflexibility of dogma are destroying SA’s education. The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is a plague that has infected every part of the education system.
The union has captured nearly all the provincial departments and brazenly hands out teacher jobs to unqualified comrades for money or cattle. Sadtu wields significant political power, which it uses to shield itself from responsibility.
Talk about accountability to improve the quality of outcomes angers Sadtu and it threatens to bring the entire system to a halt. Its members are foot soldiers of the ANC, bringing the party thousands of votes in every election — and the ANC is more anxious about losing elections than providing quality education to poor children. Poor children are the sacrificial lambs to keep the beast happy.
In a country in which there is daily outrage about an assortment of things, from metaphors to cartoons and paintings, the absence of outrage about the brazen destruction of the education system by Sadtu and the inferior education given to poor children is a shame.
The problem is not made any better by companions like Equal Education to whom ideological consistency is a priority. It sees itself in the same ideological orchestra as Sadtu, and thus raising a word of censure against them is unthinkable.
It is easier for its members to march to Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer’s home at 5am to demand an acknowledgment of receipt than to say Sadtu is wrong to sell teaching jobs.
SA’s education requires urgently a bolt of thunder hurtling it towards quality-minded, root-and-branch reforms, the centre of which must be the objective to expand the choice of good schools available to poor children.
Independent schools face an ideological onslaught with a disabling maze of regulations
In May, the Centre for Development and Enterprise hosted Dr Parth Shah of the Centre for Civil Society in India to share his close to 20 years’ experience on low-fee independent schools and school-choice reforms.
India and SA share similar experiences on primary education as they do on other things, and the Indians have compelling lessons for SA.
In India, just as in SA, student numbers at government schools are dwindling, while low-fee private schools are teeming. As a consequence, there are many unviable government schools, some with as few as 50 pupils, but they are kept open in the interest of teacher unions, which see schools primarily as a source of employment.
India has experienced some of the highest rates in literacy, while government spending on education, declined. These rates are directly attributable to low-budget private schools operated by edupreneurs popping up in every slum.
Not unlike SA, independent schools in India face an ideological onslaught with a disabling maze of regulations fixated on procedures rather than the quality of outcomes. Shah stresses the imperative to change regulations towards outcomes-based norms.
Politicians in India seem to be relenting on their ideological onslaught on education. They have introduced school vouchers for poor children in several states and have direct-benefit transfers in some states. Direct-benefit transfers are similar to vouchers and they can be conditional or unconditional.
India has similar problems with the tyranny of teacher unions, which are well paid and powerful. Members act as election agents for political parties, just like Sadtu members in SA. They have successfully resisted attempts to monitor teacher attendance at schools.
SA’s "public schooling" evangelists like Equal Education preach to poor children that they can receive quality education only from the state, yet with the same mouths daily condemn the state for its failure to do so.
The words "business", "free market" or "profit" are a Pavlovian bell to which all scraps of rational thinking retreat for habitual populist barking: "commercialising", "commodifying" and "education is a public good". The evangelists know what is best for the children more than their parents do.
The Eastern Cape government is widely acknowledged for its ineptitude yet showed skill and incredible swiftness in dragging an independent school, Eduplanet, to the high court to close it forcefully. To these petty bureaucrats, processes are more important than outcomes. It didn’t matter that the school had the best results; it did not have bureaucratic approval to start operating.
The province lacks even the basic competence to administer schools or spend money it has been allocated, but we are expected to trust it to provide quality education to poor children — a far more difficult task.
The Eastern Cape plods in no particular direction. Yet we are persuaded by the evangelists to be patient as they pray for a "capable state" and for Sadtu to one day stop selling teacher jobs for money or cattle.
Our evangelists would have us believe that the only solution to the education crisis is for poor children, who cannot delay growing, to keep waiting just a little longer in failing government schools while they draft court papers, petitions and organise strikes to fix all of this.
Shah has some compelling lessons for us. He says we should fund children, not schools and focus on the quality of outputs, not inputs.
Children should be at the centre of education reforms and poor children should be supported, be they in public or private schools.
Funding children instead of schools could help SA with the conundrum of building fancy schools only to close them a few years later because of dwindling student numbers. Fixing broken toilets and broken windows is no doubt important, but groups like Equal Education make the error of equating a beautiful building with a good school. In its addiction to the state, it would prefer that we persist with the crisis we know rather than attempt solutions that may not succeed — which explains its opposition to collaboration schools in the Western Cape.
The time has come for South Africans to free their education from any form of dogma. The time has come to shift the education debate towards quality and place children at the centre of all attempts to fix it. Yelling "public schooling" for its sake only prolongs the suffering of poor children under the yoke of inferior education.
• Nguta is the director of School Vouchers SA.
