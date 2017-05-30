Chaotic Limpopo education department paid officials bonuses

Limpopo education spokesman Dr Naledzani Rasila confirmed that 4,295 employees received performance incentives for 2013-14, which included a notch pay progression and performance bonus to a maximum of 2% of their salaries during the year.

"It must be registered that only 2,999 lower-level employees received performance bonuses for going an extra mile in the midst of staff shortages," Rasila said.

"No senior management members were considered for performance bonuses."

According to Rasila, about 5,251 of the 5,796 employees in the department at the time had complied with internal requirements and signed performance contracts, which was the first step to qualifying for a payout. "Beyond signing contracts, they need to perform against the contracts and get assessed using the regulated assessment instruments."

Of the 5,251 employees, altogether 4,363 were assessed and 4,291 of those were considered for incentives in the form of pay progression.

The Limpopo department continues to lag in service delivery. It failed to meet a deadline to deliver crucial maths and science textbooks to public schools and more than 500 schools are without textbooks in 2017.

The department also has outstanding debt for services rendered by suppliers during the 2015-16 financial year.

DA education spokeswoman Nomsa Marchesi said during the budget vote on basic education in May that nationally R424m was returned to the Treasury for 2015-16 instead of being spent on infrastructure.

Of that, Limpopo returned R86m. In 2016-17, it underspent on infrastructure by R67m. In 2016 Limpopo’s education department tabled a budget of R27bn — more than any other education department.