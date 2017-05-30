Chaotic Limpopo education department paid officials bonuses
The department says no senior management members were considered for performance bonuses
Limpopo education department officials scored R11.9m in incentives while the province was under administration.
In 2011, the department was put under national administration because of gross mismanagement of funds. It was in arrears by almost R1.2bn. The national government handed powers back to Limpopo in 2015 but it was again placed under administration in 2017.
Poor financial management, dodgy human resource practices, improper transfer of funds to schools and the sloppy procurement and delivery of support materials caused the national government to put the department under administration. Also at issue was the mismanagement of the national school nutrition programme and other conditional grants.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said in an answer to a question in Parliament that the pay performance incentives were made to qualifying employees and were authorised by the administrator.
Limpopo education spokesman Dr Naledzani Rasila confirmed that 4,295 employees received performance incentives for 2013-14, which included a notch pay progression and performance bonus to a maximum of 2% of their salaries during the year.
"It must be registered that only 2,999 lower-level employees received performance bonuses for going an extra mile in the midst of staff shortages," Rasila said.
"No senior management members were considered for performance bonuses."
According to Rasila, about 5,251 of the 5,796 employees in the department at the time had complied with internal requirements and signed performance contracts, which was the first step to qualifying for a payout. "Beyond signing contracts, they need to perform against the contracts and get assessed using the regulated assessment instruments."
Of the 5,251 employees, altogether 4,363 were assessed and 4,291 of those were considered for incentives in the form of pay progression.
The Limpopo department continues to lag in service delivery. It failed to meet a deadline to deliver crucial maths and science textbooks to public schools and more than 500 schools are without textbooks in 2017.
The department also has outstanding debt for services rendered by suppliers during the 2015-16 financial year.
DA education spokeswoman Nomsa Marchesi said during the budget vote on basic education in May that nationally R424m was returned to the Treasury for 2015-16 instead of being spent on infrastructure.
Of that, Limpopo returned R86m. In 2016-17, it underspent on infrastructure by R67m. In 2016 Limpopo’s education department tabled a budget of R27bn — more than any other education department.
