National / Education

TVET colleges to play part in economic transformation

30 May 2017 - 18:43 Michelle Gumede
Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS

There can be no radical economic transformation without investing in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) colleges, Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande said on Tuesday.

Nzimande was speaking at a conference on TVET curriculum responsiveness, in Johannesburg. He referred to serious resource constraints, including overcrowded lecture rooms and slow maintenance of equipment.

The white paper for post-school education and training proposes expanding enrolment at colleges from about 700,000 to 2.5-million by 2030, to ease pressure on universities.

"You cannot transform any economy without provision of quality skills," Nzimande said. "In SA, we need mid-level skills, most of which are offered at TVETs."

Her said the colleges needed to take advantage of the links with Sector Education Training Authorities set up to ensure the transfer of funds and skills. Due to funding constraints, TVET colleges are subsidised at 54% instead of 80%, which the minister labelled a "disaster".

Funding for colleges vital for economy, says Nzimande

Inadequate funding the biggest threat to the technical and vocational education and training college sector, Nzimande tells National Assembly
National
13 days ago

Colleges get too little funding, commission warns

There is concern colleges are unable to contribute towards developing the skills SA’s economy requires
National
25 days ago

Nzimande also lamented that the sporadic changes of finance ministers had caused hurdles for him as he had to lobby each minister and "just as they understand, another comes in — I’ve got to start again with Gigaba now".

The government wants colleges to become the cornerstone of higher learning and take over from universities in meeting industrial needs. The campus manager of Goldfields TVET college, Sidney Radile, said access to workshops and equipment was critical so students could be exposed to the kinds of skills required, along with opportunities to interact and share with each other.

"When you teach you want to link theory with the practical to create a balance" Radile said. He emphasised that whatever skills students received it was important to develop students who were employable. "The challenge is people are obsessed with completing the syllabus as opposed to having a holistic approach to learners."

While there was previously no qualification for TVET college lecturers, Nzimande said the department is working with 11 universities to introduce TVET lecturer qualifications.

The minimum set of competencies were highlighted at the conference as having specialised knowledge, sound understanding of the TVET context, and an ability to communicate effectively across language groups and manage the classroom environment.

BDlive

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Home Affairs national compensation reduced by ...
National
2.
REVEALED: Guptas wanted to take over Grindrod Bank
National
3.
Claimants prefer cash to land, which is a problem
National
4.
TVET colleges to play part in economic ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Funding for colleges vital for economy, says Nzimande
National / Education

Colleges get too little funding, commission warns
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.