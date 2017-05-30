TVET colleges to play part in economic transformation

There can be no radical economic transformation without investing in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) colleges, Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande said on Tuesday.

Nzimande was speaking at a conference on TVET curriculum responsiveness, in Johannesburg. He referred to serious resource constraints, including overcrowded lecture rooms and slow maintenance of equipment.

The white paper for post-school education and training proposes expanding enrolment at colleges from about 700,000 to 2.5-million by 2030, to ease pressure on universities.

"You cannot transform any economy without provision of quality skills," Nzimande said. "In SA, we need mid-level skills, most of which are offered at TVETs."

Her said the colleges needed to take advantage of the links with Sector Education Training Authorities set up to ensure the transfer of funds and skills. Due to funding constraints, TVET colleges are subsidised at 54% instead of 80%, which the minister labelled a "disaster".