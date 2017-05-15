The importance of sensible future energy planning

As predicted, by 2006, a shortage of capacity led to the first incidents of "load shedding". One feature of the IRP processes since 2010 is the government’s consistent over-estimation of electricity demand. This is important. If demand comes in less than forecast, then Eskom’s tariffs need to be adjusted so that it recovers its costs from a smaller amount of electricity supplied. Increased tariffs work to depress demand even further and the danger is a spiralling cycle towards a crisis of expensive electricity and a financially unviable utility. This is, in effect, what has played out at Eskom in recent years.

With the benefit of hindsight, the decision to build two of the largest coal-fired generators in the world now looks decidedly ill-considered. Eskom’s build programme for Medupi and Kusile meant taking on large debt that needed to be funded via sharp hikes in electricity tariffs made worse by huge blow-outs in their build budgets. Should these projects eventually be completed, they will enter service while there is once again excess supply. SA’s economy has become less mining and industry-focused, energy efficiency has increased and electricity intensity has declined. The delinking of GDP from electricity demand is a trend under way in many other parts of the world as well.

Not all the fall-off in demand is about a weaker economy. Greater efficiency should be welcomed. The move towards a more sustainable energy future cannot happen unless energy efficiency and reductions in electricity demand are realised.

However, since electricity demand cannot reliably be forecast, it makes sense that the technology choices for generation should be revisited. Those technologies that can be built quickly, are modular and do not need to be built on a large scale, should be preferred.

Incremental increases in supply that can be responsive to increases in demand are better than large, inflexible projects that produce sudden increases in capacity for which there is insufficient demand.

Long-term commitments to large inflexible technologies, such as coal and nuclear, mean that the country loses the ability to benefit from rapidly falling costs and technology improvements in renewables and electricity storage.

SA’s history is a case study in the risks of being locked into redundant and risky large-scale infrastructure. We should not make the same mistakes again — there are better options and they are improving all the time.

• De Vos is director of QED Solutions and Löser is an attorney at the Centre for Environmental Rights.