Angry opposition rallies to battle Brian Molefe's return to Eskom

When Brian Molefe reports to work on Monday morning, he is likely to be met by hostile protesters from opposition parties and civil society groups and an urgent court application, asking him to stay clear of Eskom.

News of his return to the power utility on Friday has been met with widespread condemnation and his colleagues in the ANC seem united in opposition to the Eskom board’s decision to rehire him as CEO of the utility — which he had left under a cloud in 2016.

The ANC on Sunday summoned Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown to its headquarters in Johannesburg to explain the reappointment.

