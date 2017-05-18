Business must do more to protect the rights of LGBT+ employees

One of the ways this should be done is to allow all employees to be comfortable coming to work by creating an inclusive corporate environment. Major corporations must, and other companies should, establish a social and ethics board committee.

The committee’s role is to monitor the company’s activities as a good corporate citizen and call the board to account if it fails in helping the company promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination.

The company regulations help turn that into something tangible by setting goals relating to the equitable employment standards in the Employment Equity Act and the 10 principles in the UN Global Compact.

Because strikes make headlines, we tend to forget that SA’s employment laws do not only deal with labour disputes, strikes and wages. The main purpose of the Employment Equity Act is to require employers to promote the constitutional right of equality and to eliminate unfair discrimination on every equality ground in the Constitution, including sexual orientation.

Discrimination can take silent and subtle forms. Someone who comes to work every day and is afraid to be themselves because it could have adverse consequences for their jobs and their relationships with colleagues are precisely the people the statute is intended to protect. Anything that prevents any of us from realising our potential is unfair.

The UN Global Compact is an international framework for the way businesses should operate. Companies are enjoined to not only support and respect human rights, but to make sure they are not complicit in any human rights abuses, including discrimination.

With the celebration of 21 years since the adoption of the South African Constitution and a rise in reports of hate crimes at home and abroad against LGBT+ people, we have to focus on the fact that much work has to be done.