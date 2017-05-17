Why we cannot brush off display of Nazi-like posters

The shadow of the Nazism is long. In 1939, the Ossewabrandwag was formed as a pro-Nazi, anti-British, Afrikaner nationalist and anti-Semitic organisation. Its leader and a graduate of Stellenbosch University, Johannes van Rensburg, went to Germany and met Adolf Hitler and Hermann Göring.

He found the Führer’s leadership and the Third Reich’s discipline inspiring.

BJ Vorster, another graduate of Stellenbosch University, was a general in the Ossewabrandwag’s paramilitary wing. After the Second World War, the Ossewabrandwag was absorbed into the National Party. Vorster became the prime minister of SA in 1966 and remained at the helm until 1978. So, relatively speaking, the philosophy of Nazism is a recent part of SA’s history.

The temptation is to dismiss Nazism as the evil product of deranged men or a solitary maniacal lunatic, but this should be resisted. Nazism, also called national socialism, is a coherent political philosophy that denies the concept of an individual. Rather, individuals are parts of a greater whole (the Volk), which the Führer represents. Jews and other non-Ayrans are impurities of the whole and thus, like cancer, need to be removed.

Nazism’s foundations can be found in the works of Friedrich Nietzsche, who, incidentally, was a serious scholar of ancient Greek philosophy. Nietzsche aimed to split humanity, making a division between the highest ideal of a human being (the Übermensch), who has the will to power, and the subhuman herd of the majority. In Nazism, the Übermenschen are Aryans and everyone else, with particular attention given to Slavs and Jews, are subhuman (Untermenschen).

Another philosopher, Martin Heidegger, was a critical intellectual supporter of Nazism. In 1933, he endorsed the notion that the Führer is the embodiment of the people and its will. As such, the Führer cannot be wrong or act illegally and thus must be obeyed completely. Nazism is far worse than the politics of hate.

The philosophy of Nazism is rarely discussed in university philosophy departments. Rather, it is a skeleton in the closet that most philosophers do their utmost to ignore.

When individuals put up Nazi posters and decide to hold meetings on how to fight for Stellenbosch, we should take it very seriously. I’ve heard people dismiss the posters as acts of the foolish young or a reaction to identity politics or even, as Dart says, a social project about the intolerant left. No and no and no.

As for Stellenbosch University, the first paragraph of its recent statement on the matter reads, "It [the poster incident] made headlines locally and internationally, portraying [Stellenbosch University] in a negative light." Something is deeply wrong here. The primary concern should not be the reputation of the university.