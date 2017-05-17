HISTORY OF FASCISM
Why we cannot brush off display of Nazi-like posters
On May 8, which was 84 years after the founding of the Third Reich, Stellenbosch University students put up 12 posters calling for a meeting of like-minded individuals to "Fight for Stellenbosch". They were almost exact reproductions of Hitler Youth posters from the 1930s. Three students have been suspended and one, Dean Dart, has admitted his involvement.
I occasionally lecture at Stellenbosch University and I want to stomp on these jackbooted fascists. My family fought against Nazism. One grandfather battled his way through Italy. He came home and refused to speak about the war. My Chilean grandmother served in the Royal Navy and showed me the exact spot, a nondescript traffic circle, where she was bombed in the Blitz.
The first serious love of my life, a woman I would have died a hundred times for, was Jewish. The SS got most of her family: maybe the gas chambers, maybe the mobile killing squads. The Einsatzgruppen shot a total of 2-million people (1.3-million Jews) in the Baltic states, Russia, Poland and the Ukraine.
I’ve been to Dachau and Auschwitz. On the way to Auschwitz, where 1.1-million people were exterminated, the bus was filled with chatter. On the way back to Krakow, the bus was quiet, as silent as the camp’s barracks, watchtowers, crematoriums and mountain of spectacles.
Dart was in my class on ancient philosophy in 2017. He sat near the front, slightly apart from the other students, and asked intelligent questions. I didn’t get a Brownshirts vibe from him, rather that he was one of those bright students who are a joy to teach.
But, it is the intelligent ones we should really worry about. On January 20 1942, the director of the Reich Main Security Office, SS-Obergruppenführer Reinhard Heydrich, presided over a meeting of senior government officials and SS leaders.
The Wannsee Conference calmly and methodically worked out the mechanics of the final solution. They had an agenda and discussed rail transport, Zyklon B, staffing and who qualified as Jewish. SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf Eichmann took minutes. The delegates at the Wannsee Conference were smart men united in the defence of the Third Reich against Judaism. They devised a plan and went on to implement it.
Genocide is often the product of meetings, where people sit down, discuss the eradication of an entire people and make plans. The Rwandan genocide was no different: like the German final solution, it was preceded by a long propaganda campaign and high-level meetings about how to supply machetes and who should do what.
The shadow of the Nazism is long. In 1939, the Ossewabrandwag was formed as a pro-Nazi, anti-British, Afrikaner nationalist and anti-Semitic organisation. Its leader and a graduate of Stellenbosch University, Johannes van Rensburg, went to Germany and met Adolf Hitler and Hermann Göring.
He found the Führer’s leadership and the Third Reich’s discipline inspiring.
BJ Vorster, another graduate of Stellenbosch University, was a general in the Ossewabrandwag’s paramilitary wing. After the Second World War, the Ossewabrandwag was absorbed into the National Party. Vorster became the prime minister of SA in 1966 and remained at the helm until 1978. So, relatively speaking, the philosophy of Nazism is a recent part of SA’s history.
The temptation is to dismiss Nazism as the evil product of deranged men or a solitary maniacal lunatic, but this should be resisted. Nazism, also called national socialism, is a coherent political philosophy that denies the concept of an individual. Rather, individuals are parts of a greater whole (the Volk), which the Führer represents. Jews and other non-Ayrans are impurities of the whole and thus, like cancer, need to be removed.
Nazism’s foundations can be found in the works of Friedrich Nietzsche, who, incidentally, was a serious scholar of ancient Greek philosophy. Nietzsche aimed to split humanity, making a division between the highest ideal of a human being (the Übermensch), who has the will to power, and the subhuman herd of the majority. In Nazism, the Übermenschen are Aryans and everyone else, with particular attention given to Slavs and Jews, are subhuman (Untermenschen).
Another philosopher, Martin Heidegger, was a critical intellectual supporter of Nazism. In 1933, he endorsed the notion that the Führer is the embodiment of the people and its will. As such, the Führer cannot be wrong or act illegally and thus must be obeyed completely. Nazism is far worse than the politics of hate.
The philosophy of Nazism is rarely discussed in university philosophy departments. Rather, it is a skeleton in the closet that most philosophers do their utmost to ignore.
When individuals put up Nazi posters and decide to hold meetings on how to fight for Stellenbosch, we should take it very seriously. I’ve heard people dismiss the posters as acts of the foolish young or a reaction to identity politics or even, as Dart says, a social project about the intolerant left. No and no and no.
As for Stellenbosch University, the first paragraph of its recent statement on the matter reads, "It [the poster incident] made headlines locally and internationally, portraying [Stellenbosch University] in a negative light." Something is deeply wrong here. The primary concern should not be the reputation of the university.
Fascism and Nazism cannot exist within a democracy precisely because their internal logic states that democracy must be destroyed. They are not political philosophies that can be expressed or tolerated within a democratic framework: the Nazis used democracy to obliterate it
Given Stellenbosch’s history as the intellectual cradle of Afrikaner nationalism, there is an urgent need for the university to examine why Nazism still exists on campus and how to root it out, rather than merely repressing it or passing it off as the isolated actions of the few. Political ideas do not exist within individuals alone; rather, individuals swim in the values of groups and cultures.
Fascism and Nazism cannot exist within a democracy precisely because their internal logic states that democracy must be destroyed. They are not political philosophies that can be expressed or tolerated within a democratic framework: the Nazis used democracy to obliterate it. National socialism rejects the concept of free speech.
The posters were more than bad taste, trolling or a social project gone wrong. They were and are the promotion of racial superiority and the endorsement of genocide: a cheer for each one of the 6-million to 11-million victims of the holocaust.
Moreover, the posters were a declaration of war against liberty, democracy, free speech and human rights. We should not tolerate Nazi propaganda, and the full weight of the law needs to be brought to down upon these proponents of a most dangerous philosophy.
The 80-million ghosts of the Second World War haunt our collective history. We should listen to all the dead and not forget that the National Socialist German Workers’ Party started with fewer than 60 members.
• Taylor is a Mellon Foundation postdoctoral fellow in philosophy at Stellenbosch University.
