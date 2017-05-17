Decoding the government’s economic double speak

The more that view takes hold — and Malikane was reportedly cheered to the rafters by middle-class people when he spoke of the need for nationalisation — the more confident the government will feel in acting on its threats of expropriation and nationalisation without compensation.

This is where the "ideological strengthening" and "education" of "our people" that Malikane refers to comes in. Should such indoctrination be sufficiently successful then the "pain" of a spike in unemployment and a collapse in per capita GDP may be employed by the government to justify new and ever harsher onslaughts against the private sector.

Malikane’s task is made easier by the fact that a great number of journalists, commentators, opinion formers, politicians, activist organisations and nonprofit groups directly or indirectly campaign against property rights and a market economy, and in favour of greater state regulation and intervention in the economy.

Fortunately, there are many effective counters to what the minister and his adviser are up to. One of the most important is to ensure large volumes of compelling argument in favour of a small and effective government, property rights, a market economy and a thriving private sector continue to enter the public domain. Business leaders often do not appreciate how important public opinion is in shaping public policy, and how little funding is made available to do this.

South Africans need to know there is a choice on offer between the vision set out by the minister and his adviser, on the one hand, and the principles that have underpinned every free and open society on the other. Secure property rights anchor substantive human liberty and are essential to drawing the capital investment necessary to achieving the economic growth that will trigger the employment and entrepreneurship needed to free large numbers of South Africans from a life of poverty and dependency.

SA is a case in point where the correlations between fixed investment levels, economic growth, job creation, living standards and popular confidence in the future are very strong. The firmest steps towards a growth-focused economic policy were taken by the government in its Growth Employment and Redistribution (Gear) policy (adopted in 1996) and achieved considerable early success (despite the contrary effects of the Labour Relations Act and Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the government’s moves towards racial-preferencing policy). The number of people with a job doubled as economic growth rates picked up from the catastrophe of the 1980s to average more than 5% between 2004 and 2007.