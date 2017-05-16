Growing black business good for SA, says Gigaba

"Black dispossession has been normalised in our society … there are those shocked by the call for radical economic transformation," he said.

It was important to move towards a diversified economy that was integrated in Africa and globally, as an exporter.

"We are faced with a challenge of undertaking economic transformation in a context that is not our own doing.

"Let us work together to implement programmes and initiatives. Nothing worth doing is ever easy and the circumstances are never perfect.

"We need to adopt the mind-set that growing black business is the key to economic growth. We need to move beyond justifying the need for econ-omic transformation.

"Growing black business is good for SA. We need to stop talking about black economic empowerment and corruption in the same breath.

"They are not two sides of the same coin."

He said the character and business of white people was not tainted by scandals.

"We need white business to champion transformation and view it in their commercial interests. This task is both urgent and unavoidable."