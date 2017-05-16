INDUSTRIAL POLICY ACTION PLAN
Ipap incentive for agro-processing is most welcome
Beneficiation applies just as much to the farming sector, writes Philippa Rodseth
Amid all the noise and debate about exactly what the government means by radical economic transformation, it is a relief to see it is business as usual at the Department of Trade and Industry.
Earlier in May, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies unveiled the ninth annual version of the Industrial Policy Action Plan (Ipap). While there are new ideas, the basic theme remains: support our manufacturing sector so that it can be the engine of SA’s economic growth.
The Manufacturing Circle was invited to the Ipap launch in Sandton, not as an interested observer but as an active participant in the process. We meet regularly with the minister and his team, and while we do not always agree, there is a lot of common ground. Both parties want manufacturing to thrive and grow, and we believe this is best done in partnership.
The newest, and very important, element in the latest Ipap is a targeted investment incentive for the agro-processing industry. Fuller details are expected to be given to Parliament by Davies later in May. However, the document is already a lengthy one with a lot of detail, and it includes some useful insight into what has been achieved in the past year.
As the minister pointed out at the Ipap launch, targeted incentives have helped several manufacturing subsectors, from automotive to clothing and textiles. While we are wary that the focus on sectoral support may come at the expense of industries that do not enjoy such special treatment, we certainly do support expanded help for agro-processing.
The Manufacturing Circle provided input to the department on this incentive and we are pleased to see that some of our suggestions have been taken on board. We still have a seat at the table and will be involved in the discussion, with the mutual goal of getting the biggest bang for the national buck.
Why agro-processing? Well, SA has traditionally been an important farming nation, and the relevance of beneficiation as a way of adding to our mineral wealth applies just as much to the farming sector. There is much opportunity because agro-processing encompasses wine, fruit juices, rooibos tea and an exhaustive list of food products. If we can process and add value to our crops before they are consumed locally or exported, we will create wealth and jobs while boosting the rural economy.
SA desperately needs to reverse the decline of manufacturing and to focus on labour-intensive sectors, so agro-processing is an excellent choice. There is a surprisingly long list of products that can be derived from, say, our apples or avocados, while exporting fresh products requires a lot of sophistication in cold-chain storage, packaging and phytosanitary standards.
It is important to look at the whole value chain from the farm to the factory to the supermarket shelf. Where are the bottlenecks? A shortage of raw inputs is critical to developing agro-processing as an industry even if they are not in the agro-processing link of the chain itself.
The relevance of beneficiation as a way of adding to our mineral wealth applies just as much to the farming sector
Davies said another new sector-specific incentive was being prepared, although it looks as if it will be administered by the Department of Economic Development under Ebrahim Patel. It will cover downstream processing of metals and is of special interest to our struggling steel sector. It is important because it will apply to a range of industries, but let’s take the example of automotive. While SA has done impressive work in attracting global automotive manufacturers, we need to do more for component manufacturers. This subsection of the vehicle industry is much more labour intensive. There is immense potential for higher local content in the vehicles that are manufactured here, and component exports are also important to the economy.
The skills we need for producing more automotive components will be reflected to other sectors of manufacturing, so this incentive has great potential across the whole spectrum
of manufacturing.
The Manufacturing Circle continues its discussions with policy makers on this new incentive to ensure that it will have an important effect on jobs, investment and exports.
And what about radical economic transformation? SA needs more black entrepreneurs, more black-owned businesses and more skilled black artisans. That is the sort of transformation we wholeheartedly support. The political and economic overlap on this is crucial. As long as transformation supports the growth of manufacturing, employment, exports and GDP, it has a central place in the economic equation.
• Rodseth is executive director of the Manufacturing Circle.
Please login or register to comment.