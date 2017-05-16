Malikane undergoes government induction to curb his public statements

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s special advisor, Chris Malikane, has been given a lesson on what his new position requires of him. The University of Witwatersrand professor caused concern in certain political circles because of his views on radical economic transformation, nationalisation, and land expropriation without compensation.

In a parliamentary question on Tuesday, DA finance spokesman David Maynier asked Gigaba whether he had taken any steps to ensure Malikane does not make any more public statements that are contrary to the government’s economic policies.

In a written reply, Gigaba responded that Malikane has since gone through government policy induction to align his academic life to the role of minister of finance.

"Therefore his utterance will be aligned with government policies henceforth, bearing in mind that one of the key features of a democracy is freedom of expression," Gigaba said. "Of course, this must be exercised in a responsible manner taking due regard of the position that such person holds."

