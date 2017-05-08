AYABONGA CAWE: Inclusive future must factor in work modes for a hi-tech world

You don’t have to look further than the recurrent fights between transport workers regarding the growing popularity of Uber.

The story of "technological disruption" is no longer the stuff of science fiction comics and conspiracy theory, but a looming reality set to affect us all. Yet one seldom hears, even from labour and the ANC, how this reality intersects with the commitment to achieve full employment or radical economic transformation.

A prescient starting point is the education system, which has to occupy more of the conversation.

As Oxfam International’s Winnie Byanyima, a WEF on Africa co-chair, observed: "… the jobs of the future aren’t even yet created and we need to prioritise the refashioning of our education systems in Africa if we are to give the next generations a chance".

The uniformed conveyer-belt basic education system is no longer relevant. What is needed is an emphasis on teaching people how to learn in a dynamic sense; a pedagogy focused on lifelong learning alongside the use of emerging tools.

In a conversation I had with him last week, National Council of Trade Unions president Joseph Maqhekeni highlighted the work the union is doing in reskilling workers for the "fourth economy". This pre-emptive move by the federation is refreshing and signals an understanding of an ever-shifting context that challenges not just jobs but the 20th-century model of trade union organising and servicing of workers.

Its emphasis on community involvement recognises that workers are not only those on the factory floor but also those who stand, cap in hand, at the factory gate, begging for a livelihood.

Not enough of the debate on radical economic transformation centres on creating new spheres of production and value as the world changes and nascent sectors (platinum fuel cell technology, mobile and digital value chains and the multiple uses of big data) emerge in spheres that looked very different in the 20th century.

Interventions geared to these new spaces need to be inclusive and long-term. Radical economic transformation must present an opportunity to lay the basis for different terms of incorporation into the global economy.

Otherwise we will be unable to move from complaints of powerlessness and the comfort of slogans. A good starting point is in what and how we learn — not just for young ones, but for all of us.

• Cawe (@aycawe), a development economist, sat on the national minimum wage advisory panel.