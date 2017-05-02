What Durban-hosted WEF Africa 2017 hopes to achieve

To improve and grow manufacturing on the continent, an enabling environment is key and this was highlighted during last year’s sessions. Reliable electricity, good transport infrastructure, efficient ports and borders, plus an enabling business environment, are just some of the many things needed before local innovators and entrepreneurs can compete effectively on a world stage.

The WEF will launch its Africa Competitiveness Report during this year’s meeting which should enable governments and leaders to focus on areas that need improving in their countries and regions. Fittingly, many sessions at this year’s forum will focus on industrialisation and unlocking the industrial corridors across the continent.

Last year, Makhtar Diop, the vice-president for Africa at the World Bank, had the following words for the delegates: "implementation, implementation, implementation". It emphasised how important leadership is for getting things done. These thoughts lead into this year’s theme of responsive and responsible leadership.

The final words at last year’s Africa forum went to SA’s then minister of finance, Pravin Gordhan. He suggested to the organisers that more sessions be devoted to measuring the implementation of good policies, rather than discussing policy.

Hopefully, WEF Africa 2017 can live up to these expectations and truly show that the continent is on a growth path that will benefit all its people.

• Clark is a fund manager and Africa specialist at Ashburton Investments